The Golden State Warriors will clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California. We’re in the house that Kobe created, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Warriors-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors are coming off a 108-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Initially, the Warriors trailed 35-21 after the first quarter. But the Warriors battled back to take the lead in the second half. Significantly, Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points, while Jordan Poole added 18 points. Jonathan Kumiga added 19 points off the bench. Ultimately, the Warriors shot 51.3 percent from the field. Golden State also hit 90 percent of its free throws and won the battle of the boards 43-29.

The Lakers are coming off a 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, the Lakers suffered through a bad third quarter and could not recover. The Lakers shot 41.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. Likewise, they lost the battle of the boards 46-41 and committed 15 turnovers. The Lakers also wasted a great 38-point performance by Anthony Davis.

The Warriors come into this game with a record of 34-30 and are fifth in the Western Conference. However, they are just 7-23 on the road. The Warriors are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Somehow, they have persevered without Steph Curry. Coach Steve Kerr announced that Curry might play in Sunday’s tilt. Substantially, the Warriors have gone 14-12 without Curry and 7-4 since his most recent injury. But getting him back could provide a significant spark, especially against a Lakers’ team that does not have LeBron James or D’Angelo Russell available.

The Lakers come into this game with a record of 30-34 and are 11th in the Western Conference. Somehow, they are only 15-15 at home. The Lakers have mired in mediocrity recently, going 5-5 over 10 games. Also, they are 1-2 since the injury to James.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Lakers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-106)

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-114)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Curry’s return could provide the spark the Warriors need to get hot down the stretch. Yes, they have somehow overcome his absence. But having one of the best players in the NBA riding for you can only help you. Now, we get to see how his return helps them as the season winds down, and the playoffs creep up.

Thompson and Poole will still look to keep producing. Significantly, Thompson has averaged 18.3 points per game against the Lakers, while Poole has put up 19. The Warriors are averaging 112.3 points per game as a unit against Los Angeles. Moreover, the Warriors will welcome the return of Curry, as they have gone 1-5 against the Lakers without him since 2019.

The Warriors have averaged 116.6 points per game over a 10-game stretch. Conversely, they have allowed 111.8 points per game to opponents over that same 10-game stretch. The Warriors are averaging 16.5 3-pointers per game. However, those numbers are slightly down over 10 games, as they have converted 15.9 over that stretch. Curry’s return can boost their productivity from beyond the arc.

The Warriors are also averaging 44.3 rebounds per game. Ultimately, winning the battle of the boards will play a pivotal role in whether they even the season series, especially when battling Davis on the glass.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must defend the rim and force Davis to kick out to other shooters and force them to beat you.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are in trouble. Unfortunately, they lost a winnable game on Friday and remain in 11th place. There are 18 games left in the season, and James will not return for a couple of weeks. Likewise, Russell is not ready to return.

Davis must step up and dominate. Then, he needs help from Lonnie Walker IV. The Lakers also need Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroeder, Austin Reaves, Rai Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt to elevate their game. Sadly, they all struggled against the Timberwolves after producing good results a few days before against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That cannot happen if they hope to defeat the defending NBA Champions.

The Lakers are 6-11 without James and must figure it out with time running out. Ultimately, the Lakers have averaged 114.9 points per game while allowing 114.7 over a 10-game stretch.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they find their shooting touch. Then, they must defend the 3-point line and prevent Curry (if he returns) or any other Warrior from torching them.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are the superior team. However, I think the Lakers keep it close out of sheer desperation, and they might even steal a game they should not.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-114)