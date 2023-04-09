The Golden State Warriors (43-38) hit the road as heavy favorites with playoff implications on the line against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) as the 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to a close. Tip-off is set for Sunday at 12:30 (PT). Let’s continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Trail Blazers prediction, pick and information on how to watch.

Here are the Warriors-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Trail Blazers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -17 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +17 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

TV: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

This is the fourth meeting between these teams, and the first with Steph Curry available. Golden State won the first clash, 118-112 on December 30th, thanks to monster games from Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers to a 125-122 thrilling victory with 33 points and a triple-double in the second meeting. Lillard was shut down for the season on March 28 with an ankle injury.

Golden State dominated Portland 123-105 in the last battle back on February 28th.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

With a 33-8 record at home and a 10-30 mark on the road, the Warriors boast one of the NBA’s largest home-road splits since the 1960s, with their confounding inability to defend from deep being the primary culprit.

Eighth in the league from three-point range, Portland has a chance to exploit Golden State’s glaring weakness and cover the spread here, despite having nothing to play for on paper other than being spoiler against the sixth-seeded team in the Western Conference.

But Portland will be without some of its top playmakers once again, as Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) are primed to join Lillard on the sideline. None of them have played in Portland’s last eight games.

Cam Reddish (back) has also missed Portland’s last six games. But their absences haven’t stopped the Trail Blazers from at least remaining competitive, as they’re 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.

Center Drew Eubanks (ankle) is also questionable, while Shaedon Sharpe (quad), Kevin Knox II (quad) and Trendon Watford (ankle) are each listed as probable and look to continue to step up in Portland’s final game of the season.

Knox led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 136-125 loss to the Clippers, while Sharpe scored 26 points and Watford finished with an extremely efficient 24 points. They’ll all need another strong showing to keep this game close and give the Trail Blazers any chance of pulling off a shocking upset.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors can clinch the sixth seed in the with a win over Portland but the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) are on their heels as much of the playoff picture remains a mess in the Western Conference.

“I think for us, you go in and you try to win the game and we get what we want,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said after the Warriors’ Friday night win over Sacramento. “What we want is to not be in that play-in game. So simple as that.”

Aside from Andrew Wiggins, who has reportedly looked good in practice but remains sidelined after missing two months with a personal matter, the Warriors should be ready to roll with Steph Curry (hip) and Jonathan Kuminga (foot) both listed as probable.

Golden State’s been on a roll as of late, particularly the last three games. During that stretch, Kevon Looney’s racked up a whopping 41 rebounds, while Klay Thompson and DiVincenzo have compiled 85 points and 52 points, respectively.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

While several of Portland’s players are supporting questionable tags, the Warriors should be near full-strength, focused on maintaining their momentum while trying to lock up the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But don’t expect the Trail Blazers to lay down here with the home-court advantage. Even if the Warriors develop a commanding second half lead, look for them to lift their foot from the gas late, allowing Portland a backdoor cover.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +17 (-110)