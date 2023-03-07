James Harden has business to finish in the 2022-23 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden and the Sixers are rolling of late, but their success hasn’t stopped rumors from popping up about the bearded superstar potentially running it back with the Houston Rockets.

Back in December, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell about sources saying that James Harden is very much open to reuniting with the Rockets after the current season. That report has now snowballed into an intriguing action people can bet on.

James Harden landing spots betting odds

Over at BetOnline, the Sixers are the favorite to sign James Harden in the offseason, with Philly carrying odds of -140 to do just that. However, the Rockets aren’t too far behind. Houston has a price of +120 to snatch back the former MVP to become the clear leader of a team that brimming with talented youngsters like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Senguin.

Should the Rockets pull off an offseason heist of James Harden, they will go from being a punching bag into an instant NBA championship contender. Harden is much older in 2023 than when he last roamed the floors of the Toyota Center as an unstoppable offensive force that not only helped the Rockets morph into a perennial league title contender but also played a big role in defining the modern landscape of the NBA.

Of course, the Sixers will always have the inside track in signing Harden, who has player-option worth $35.64 million to decide on in the offeason. It will perhaps come down to how the team will fare in the NBA Playoffs. A disastrous postseason adventure could ruin the interest of both sides in each other.