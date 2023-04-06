The Atlanta Hawks (40-39) host the Washington Wizards (34-45) on Wednesday for an Eastern Conference clash with playoff implications. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:40pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Hawks prediction and pick and information on how to watch.

Here are the Wizards-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hawks Odds

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -13 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

This is the fourth meeting of the season between these teams. Each clash so far has been extremely competitive. Washington won the first battle on the road, 119-116, back on Feb. 28. Atlanta got revenge the following week, with a 122-120 thrilling victory on March 8, before beating the Wizards again two days later, 114-107.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Washington will be without some key players, including Kristaps Porzingis (illness) for a fourth consecutive game. When healthy, the star power forward has been on a clinic, averaging 24.8 points per game over his last seven contests. Porzingis missed the first clash with the Hawks but he was instrumental in the ensuing meetings, posting 43 points and 22 points, respectively.

Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who put up point totals of 37, 24 and 27 in the previous meetings with the Hawks, will also miss his eighth straight game with a left knee sprain. The Wizards’ other top scorer, Kyle Kuzma, will also miss his ninth consecutive game. He also gave Atlanta issues in the previous meetings, with point totals of 28, 25 and 17, respectively.

Hawks star point guard Trae Young (illness) is back from his one-game absence and he was relentless in the aforementioned first three meetings with Washington, leading the team with point totals of 31 and 28 (twice).

Atlanta will be without forward De’Andre Hunter (knee), who will miss his fourth straight game. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee/rest), will also be sidelined for the second half of the team’s back-to-back set.

But the Hawks will have the following key players at their disposal, with their point totals from the previous meetings in parenthesis: Dejounte Murray (15, 17, 16), Clint Capela (13, 13, 8) and Saddiq Bey (12, 2, 14).

The Hawks also have the home-court advantage. Atlanta averages 119 points per game at home (117.3 on the road) and allows 116.9 points per game at State Farm Arena (118.9 on the road).

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have lost three consecutive games but they’ve continued to keep their games very competitive, despite the absences of most of their top players after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has missed the team’s last three games. Bradley Beal has missed the Wizards’ last seven contests and Kyle Kuzma has missed the last eight games. But Washington has continued to play tough.

The Wizards will also be without point guards Delon Wright (illness) and Monte Morris (ankle), as well as forward Deni Avdija (elbow). But Kendrick Nunn, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis have really stepped up over the team’s last few games and will continue to put up big numbers, assuming they can keep it competitive in the first half.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The injury-ravaged Wizards will need plenty of magic to overcome most of their starters and top bench players being sidelined to beat a motivated Hawks squad that’s still fighting for a better play-in spot.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -13 (-110)