The Washington Wizards will travel to Central Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Magic prediction and pick.

The Wizards routed the Golden State Warriors 127-102 on Wednesday. Rui Hacimura led the way with 30 points off the bench while shooting 11 for 13. Also, Kristaps Porzingis contributed 22 points and six rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma added 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. The Wizards shot 57.3 percent from the field and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line. Moreover, they dominated the boards 46-30.

The Magic lost 121-101 to the Detroit Pistons in an ugly game that included a scuffle. Franz Wagner was chasing after the basketball along with Detroit’s Killian Hayes. Then, Wagner shielded Hayes from getting the ball without grabbing the ball since it would have counted as a back-court violation. Wagner proceeded to hip-check Hayes into the Pistons’ bench. Next, it led to Detroit’s Hamidou Diallo shoving Wagner and Hayes punching him in the back of the head. Substantially, it led to Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr. rushing off to defend Wagner leading to the PA Announcer telling the fans to stay in their seats, trying to avoid another ‘Malace at the Palace’ incident. Wagner had 19 points before the altercation occured. Significantly, expect some players to face suspension for their acts in this match, and Wagner, Anthony, Harris, and Bamba will all serve their suspension and miss Friday’s game.

The Wizards are 4-6 in their last 10 games. However, they are 4-1 over the last five. The Wizards are 5-14 on the road this season but should benefit from the absence of a few Orlando players.

The Magic have gone 8-6 this month. Significantly, they are 9-10 at the Amway Center and 5-5 over their last 10. The Magic lead the all-time series 73-58, but the Wizards have won five in a row in this series.

Here are the Wizards-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Washington Wizards: -5 (-108)

Orlando Magic: +5 (-112)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have the advantage based on availability alone. Ultimately, the scuffle will cost the Magic a few of their players, which gives Washington the edge.

Bradley Beal missed Wednesday’s game but could play in this one. Significantly, he leads the Wizards with 23.5 points per game and a 52.7 percent shooting percentage. Porzingis did a fine job of filling in for him. Likewise, he averages 21.9 points per game and a shooting percentage of 47 percent, with 8.9 rebounds per game. Kuzma averages 21.6 points per game with a shooting percentage of 46.6 percent.

The Wizards are eighth in field goal shooting percentage, 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage, and 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they rank 14th in rebounds. The Wizards have done well at handling the ball and playing defense. Ultimately, they are sixth in turnovers and fourth in blocks.

The Wizards could cover the spread if Beal, Kuzma, and Porzingis can dominate and take advantage of the short-handed Magic squad and build a significant lead early. Additionally, Washington will cover the odds if they can take care of the ball and prevent big shots.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic will face overwhelming odds without some of their better players. Therefore, someone will have to step up for them to have a chance, even against one of the worst teams in the league. But there is one guy who has done great for Orlando this season.

Paolo Banchero has been amazing for the Magic, leading them to many victories. Significantly, he leads the Magic with 20.9 points per game and shoots 44.2 percent from the floor. Banchero also averages 6.7 rebounds per game. Thus, he has been every bit the player the Magic hoped he would be when they drafted him first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero will need to have a spectacular performance. Also, he may need some help.

Wagner is likely not playing. Ultimately, the Magic will miss his production, as he averages 19.7 points per game and shoots 47.8 percent from the field. Orlando also may not have Carter available. Significantly, he averages 16 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and bringing down 8.4 rebounds per contest.

The Magic have struggled to shoot the ball, ranking seventh in field goal shooting percentage. Additionally, they are seventh in free-throw shooting percentage, and 18th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Magic are 13th in rebounds, 26th in turnovers, and 11th in blocked shots.

The Magic could cover the spread if Banchero has a monster game and helps the Magic cover up their shortcomings. Also, someone else steps up in the absence of the suspended players.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick

This decision is easy. Ultimately, one team has all their players, and the other is short-handed. Expect the Wizards to take advantage of this and cover the odds.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards: -5 (-108)