The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will meet in an international game as the divisional rivals face off at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France. We’re here to display our NBA Paris Game odds series as we make a Bulls-Pistons prediction and pick and tell you how to watch it.

The Bulls are coming off a 132-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the United Center. Significantly, Nikola Vucevic had a monster game with 43 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Zach LaVine added 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Additionally, Alex Caruso added 12 points, nine rebounds, and seven rebounds. The Bulls shot 50.5 percent from the field and forced 23 turnovers.

The Pistons are coming off a 117-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena. Ultimately, they lost despite 21 points and six rebounds from Saddia Bey. Jaden Ivey also had 21 points with six rebounds and six assists. Likewise, Kevin Knox II added 16 points. The Pistons shot just 44.6 percent from the floor. Moreover, they lost the battle of the boards 52-38.

The Bulls enter this game with a record of 20-24. Also, they are 8-14 on the road. Chicago is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pistons enter this game with a record of 12-35. The Pistons have gone 3-7 in their past 10 games.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 141-133. Now, they will meet Detroit in Paris. The Bulls are 0-1 in regular season games on international soil, while the Pistons are 0-2 in regular season games outside of the United States and Canada. However, it will be the first game in Paris for both teams.

Here are the Bulls-Pistons NBA Paris Game odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Chicago Bulls: -7.5 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-112)

Over: 236 (-112)

Under: 236 (-108)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

TV: NBA, BSDE and NBCS

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are barely holding water as they continue to play without Lonzo Ball, who continues to recover from an injury. Regardless, they still have talent and offense to match. DeMar DeRozan is questionable to play in today’s game with a quad injury. Significantly, he is the best player on the team with 26.1 points per game. LaVine is next to him, with 23.9 points per game. Additionally, Vucevic averages 17.5 points per game with 10.9 rebounds.

The Bulls are 10th in points. Moreover, they rank fifth in field goal shooting percentage. The Bulls also rank sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. Similarly, Chicago ranks fifth in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Bulls struggle on the boards, ranking 23rd in rebounds. Unfortunately, it has been a significant reason for their struggles. The Bulls handle the ball well, though. Ultimately, they are seventh in the association in turnovers. Chicago is inconsistent on defense, ranking 16th in blocked shots.

The Bulls could cover the spread if LaVine and Vucevic tear it up across the floor. Furthermore, Chicago must win the battle on the boards and dominate on both ends.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are already looking forward to next season. Unfortunately, it became the reality when Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury two months ago. But they still have weapons that can create some damage. Substantially, Bojan Bogdanovic is the key figure here, with 21.2 points per game. Bogdanovic missed Sunday’s game with an illness. Conversely, he likely will play on Thursday, barring a setback. Ivey averages 15.1 points per game, and Bey has 14.3 points.

The Pistons are 21st in points. Ultimately, they struggle to score, ranking 25th in field goal shooting percentage. The Pistons are 16th from beyond the arc. Moreover, they continue to also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. Detroit also struggles on the boards, ranking 22nd in rebounds. Meanwhile, they struggle to defend, ranking 28th in blocked shots. The Pistons are also 18th in turnovers, showing inconsistency in handling the ball.

The Pistons could cover the spread if they clamp down on defense. Significantly, it means stopping LaVine, Vucevic, and DeRozan if he suits up. The Pistons must play the best defense possible to win.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Paris will get a show today. Yes, both teams are struggling and the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league. But these teams have such a storied rivalry that it will create such fireworks to make an exciting game. Consequently, the Pistons are miles worse than their opponents, and this is no exception. The Bulls will cover the spread.

