The Boston Celtics are in danger of being eliminated heading into game six against the Philadelphia 76ers. This game will continue our NBA playoff odds series with a Celtics-76ers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Celtics are trailing 3-2 in the series and need a win to keep their season alive. They have lost their last two games, one at home and one on the road. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been leading the Celtics in scoring with over 23 points per game each. Tatum is leading the team in rebounding as well with 11.2 per game.

The 76ers have been getting production from the newly named NBA MVP in Joel Embiid. Embiid is scoring 28 points per game in this series with 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. James HArden has been at his best in the playoffs and especially this series with Boston. He is scoring over 26 points a game and has two 40 point games. Harden also leads the 76ers with 8.0 assists per game.

Game six on Thursday night will see both teams be at full strength.

Here are the Celtics-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-76ers Odds

Boston Celtics: -2 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: +2 (-110)

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are the highest scoring team left in the playoffs. They are scoring 117.7 points per game in 10 playoff games and 113.6 points in the five games this series. They are also playing well defensively. In the two games they won, the Celtics allowed only 87 and 1o2 points. In the three they lost, Boston gave up at least 115 points. The key to winning this game is keeping the 76ers in check and not allowing more than 115. This is entirely possible, but the Celtics will need to lock in on the defensive side of the court.

Boston is shooting 49.4 percent from the field in the playoffs, which is second best. They are also second in assists per game amongst teams remaining in the playoffs. Boston is passing the ball around and finding the open man to get open shots. The Celtics will need to do this in bunches Thursday night if they want to extend their season.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are taking very good care of the ball. They average the least amount of turnovers in the playoffs. Taking care of the ball is crucial in the playoffs and a big reason why the 76ers are up 3-2 in the series. Another reason is their ability to shoot from the charity stripe. The 76ers are shooting 87.3 percent from the free throw line which is best amongst any team that made the playoffs. Philadelphia does not rack up many assists, so drawing fouls is important for them.

The 76ers are also stealing the ball 6.4 times per game against the Celtics and blocking 5.6 shots. They are doing their best to be tough on the defensive side of the court, but they need to be better if they want to end this series Thursday night. They have been doing better, though. The Celtics are averaging just over 113 points per game in this series which is lower than their total playoff average. If Philadelphia can keep the Celtics in check, they will win this game.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick

This has been a competitive series and it will not end in game six. Expect the Celtics to play tough and force a game seven.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick: Celtics -2 (-110), Over 213 (-110)