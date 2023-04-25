The New York Knicks have a chance to clinch the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. Check out Our NBA Playoffs odds series as we give a Knicks-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This series has been one of the more lower scoring series in recent memory. Only one game this series has been decided by less than five points and that was game one. Jalen Brunson has been playing extremely well in this series. He has scored 24.2 points per game and leads the team with five assists and 2.3 steals. He dropped 27 points in game one and 29 in game four. Brunson has been the heart of the Knicks in the playoffs as of right now.

The Cavaliers are getting production from two people in this series. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been really good for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 22 points per game and 7.8 assists while Garland is averaging 20.5 points and 5.3 assists. Both these players are averaging 2.0 steals a game. Cleveland needs a win in this game to keep their season alive.

Here are the Knicks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds

New York Knicks: +5.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 202.5 (-110)

Under: 202.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have been very good defensively. They Cavaliers were not the best scoring team during the regular season, but they have scored even less in the playoffs. The Knicks are holding the Cavaliers to just 94 points per game in this series. Cleveland has broken 100 points only one time in this series and that was their game two win. If the Knicks can keep up their defensive pressure and hold the Cavaliers to below 100 points again, they will end this series.

New York is forcing Cleveland to commit the most turnovers in the playoffs. Cleveland has not been allowed any easy shots or lanes to the basket. New York is doing a very good job putting the Cavaliers under a lot of pressure. As long as the Knicks keep this going and do not let up, this series will end Wednesday night.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have the least amount of assists per game in the playoffs. This means New York is doing a good job with the isolation and creating shots one-on-one. The Cavaliers are doing a good job on defense, but they could step it up. Cleveland will need to force the Knicks to pass the ball off, or force tougher isolation shots. If they can stop this and shut down Brunson, the Cavaliers will keep their season alive.

Cleveland has allowed the most offensive rebounds in the playoffs. Allowing that many second chance opportunities is why the Cavaliers have not been able to get ahead in this series. The Cavaliers will need box out and crash the boards hard in this game. If Cleveland can limit the amount of second chance opportunities the Knicks have, they will win this game.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This has been a great series so far. Game five is back in Cleveland and we can expect the Cavaliers to come out playing for their lives. Expect Cleveland to come out with energy and win this game to keep their season alive.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -5.5 (-110), Over 202.5 (110)