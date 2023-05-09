Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. We’re in San Francisco, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Lakers-Warriors Game 5 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers defeated the Warriors 104-101 and are now one win away from a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Also, we are one Golden State loss away from having a guaranteed new world champion.

The game started slow, with the Lakers leading 22-21 after one. Then, the Warriors led 52-49 at halftime. The Warriors built an 84-77 lead after three quarters and looked to be on their way to victory. However, the Lakers battled back and tied the game within minutes in the fourth. Lonnie Walker IV gave the Lakers the lead with 1:53 left in the game with a jump shot to make it 100-99. Next, the Lakers sunk two free throws to make it 102-99. Curry made a layup, and LeBron James chucked a bad three to give the Warriors some life.

But the Lakers altered their defensive style by putting Anthony Davis on Curry. Then, Curry attempted two 3-pointers over Davis that bounced off the rim and out. Walker converted two free throws to sink Golden State.

James finished with 27 points, while Davis added 23 points with 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves had 121 points. Walker added 15 points. However, D’Angelo Russell struggled with just four points on 1 for 10 shooting.

Curry had 31 points but struggled by shooting 12 for 30. Also, Wiggings had 17 points while shooting just 6 for 24. Gary Payton II had 15 points while shooting 7 for 9. Furthermore, Klay Thompson struggled with nine points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors Game 5 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Warriors Game 5 Odds

Los Angelese Lakers: +6.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers got the job done in a good win against the Warriors. However, they did not make it easy. The Lakers shot 45.3 percent from the field. Conversely, they shot 24 percent from the triples. The shooting was heavily inconsistent and almost cost them the game. Regardless, the Lakers were perfect from the charity stripe, nailing all 20 free-throw attempts.

The Lakers did an efficient job of creating turnovers. Ultimately, they played lock-down defense on the Warriors down the stretch. Golden State entered the fourth quarter with 84 points. However, the Lakers allowed only 17 points in the fourth quarter and did not allow Curry to get the shots he wanted.

But there was one thing the Lakers struggled to do that almost cost them the game. Unfortunately, they allowed Curry to pass all over the court. While he struggled to shoot, Curry had 14 assists. Therefore, the Lakers must adjust when they run into a situation like that.

The Lakers must do a better job of using Davis. Furthermore, when there is a one-on-one situation at the basket, the Lakers must trust Davis to post up and hit his shot rather than kicking it back for a 3-pointer. James must stop chucking poor shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their free throws while improving their shooting. Likewise, the defense must continue to play efficiently and closeout.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors had plenty of open shots in the third quarter. Unfortunately, it all ended in the final stanza. The Warriors once again could not hit their 3-pointers down the stretch, and it cost them. Moreover, they do not seem to have a strategy other than shooting 3-point shots. The Warriors blew a 7-point fourth-quarter lead in fewer than two minutes. Also, they continued to play sloppy with the ball.

The Warriors also let Davis dominate them early. Then, they allowed Walker to hit his shots when the Lakers needed him to. Golden State cannot allow the Lakers to build momentum. Likewise, they must create a significant early lead as they did in Game 2.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the triples and create better opportunities. Next, they must play better defense and stay out of foul trouble.

Final Lakers-Warriors Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The Warriors will want to destroy the Lakers. However, the Lakers will attempt to slow the gane down. Expect this game to go down to the wire with a winner emerging later in the contest.

Final Lakers-Warriors Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Los Angelese Lakers: +6.5 (-110)