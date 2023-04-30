Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Phoenix Suns will attempt to recover as they play the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. We are in Colorado, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Suns-Nuggets Game 2 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets destroyed the Suns 125-107 in Game 1. Initially, the game started on even footing with the teams early. But the Nuggets ramped it up in the second quarter as they blasted the Suns to create a 17-point halftime lead. Ultimately, the Suns cut the deficit to 13 but could not do any further damage in the fourth quarter.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 34 points, including six 3-pointers. Likewise, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 23 points. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown added 14 points off the bench. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 29 points. Additionally, Devin Booker added 27 points. Deandre Ayton had 14 points. Also, Chris Paul added 11 points. But the bench struggled, shooting 8 for 21.

The Suns shot 51.2 percent from the field, but only 30.4 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they made 82.4 percent from the free-throw line. But the Nuggets shot 47.5 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent of their 3-pointers. Also, the Nuggets made 86.7 percent of their shots at the charity stripe. The Nuggets won the battle of the boards 49-38. Additionally, they had 14 steals compared to the four the Suns had. The Nuggets only needed to block one shot. Ultimately, the Suns turned the ball over 16 times.

Here are the Suns-Nuggets Game 2 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Suns-Nuggets Game 2 Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The criticism that everyone leveled on the Suns when they traded for Durant was the lack of depth they now had. Sadly, the evidence was on display as the bench struggled while the stars were out of the game.

Durant is amazing. However, he must level up to give the Suns a chance to compensate for their weaknesses. Durant is averaging 28.5 points per game. Furthermore, now is the time for Durant to show the Suns made the right decision when they traded for him. Booker is the main key point for the Suns. Amazingly, he is averaging 35.5 points and 6.7 assists per game in the playoffs. But the Suns need him to go into ultra mode to give themselves the advantage. Then, they must protect the lead and play some defense against Murray and Jokic.

Ayton is another player that could make an impact. Significantly, he is averaging 15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Ayton needs to do more when he is on the floor to help take the pressure off the bench. Then, he must defend the glass well. Paul is averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 assists per game. Significantly, he must turn the clock back to help the Suns.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the 3-point line. Then, they must play close-out defense.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference and showed why in Game 1. Now, they look to continue to show their dominance as they are fully healthy for the first time.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in the playoffs. Therefore, expect him to continue to play an essential role for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 28.3 points per game in the playoffs. Substantially, his prescience has proved important after missing all of last season. Gordon is averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Ultimately, he is a great supporting player for the big two and can continue to excel in Game 2. Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not do much in Game 1. However, they both can play a pivotal role in Game 2.

The bench played much better in Game 1. However, the bench has struggled in the playoffs, averaging 21 points per game. If the Suns figure out how to dominate the first quarter, then the Nuggets must find a way to continue their strong bench play.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they continue to hit their 3-pointers. Then, they must resume their dominance on the boards.

Final Suns-Nuggets Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Suns have no depth after Durant, Booker, Ayton, and Paul. Therefore, expect another dominant performance by a Denver team that is still on another level. The Nuggets will roll over the Suns again to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Final Suns-Nuggets Game 2 Prediction & Pick: