The Celtics sit at the top of the NBA Power Rankings as they look to capture the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament championship.

We have passed the quarter mark of the 2023-24 NBA season and the very first NBA In-Season Tournament will be heading to Las Vegas following following quarterfinal games on Monday and Tuesday night. The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win it all in the Eastern Conference and recent momentum has sprung them back to the top spot in the NBA Power Rankings.

The Celtics have faced some adversity in recent games, as Kristaps Porzingis has not played in over a week due to a calf injury, and things came down to the final minutes of play against a Philadelphia 76ers team without Tyrese Maxey and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. Nonetheless, the Celtics have won three straight games heading into their in-season tournament knockout game on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Western Conference is where the NBA In-Season Tournament could really get interesting, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans all proving that they are capable of winning. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will face off against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Plus, the surging Pelicans, who are finally healthy for once, will take on De'Aaron Fox and the Kings. Whereas many are expecting the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to meet in Las Vegas, there is no telling as to who will ultimately win the two quarterfinal games in the West.

Even though they are not fighting for a chance to compete for the first-ever NBA Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder have been two of the biggest surprises this NBA season, as they currently reside at the top of the Western Conference standings. Perhaps the biggest surprise has been in the Eastern Conference with the Orlando Magic being 14-6 on the year. The Magic have won nine of their last ten games and are beginning to look like a real threat due to their depth and defensive instincts.

Championship contenders that entered the year remain in the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, but so far this year, these rankings have been controlled by the young teams on the rise. It's time to dive into a new batch of power rankings with the Celtics reclaiming their top spot for the moment from the Magic.

1. Boston Celtics (+1)

2023-24 Record: 15-4, Upcoming schedule: at IND (12/4)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

Only four teams have been able to defeat the Boston Celtics this season and two of Boston's losses came in overtime. Even without one of their starters, the Celtics have still proven to be the best team in the NBA because of the superstar talent on their roster. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are capable of combining for 100-plus points on any given night and the Celtics are just as good defensively, perhaps even a little better.

The Celtics have advanced into the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament and they will be taking on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night for a chance to fly out to Las Vegas for the semifinals. Earlier this season, Boston defeated Indiana 155-104, as their “Big 5” combined for 92 points. Boston is winning without Porzingis, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, and they recently took down the Philadelphia 76ers despite the Sixers playing without Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. This is the main reason why the Celtics have jumped the Magic and once again find themselves in the No. 1 spot in these NBA Power Rankings.

Winning the first NBA Cup is the only thing on the Celtics' minds right now, which is why they are heavy favorites over the Pacers to advance.

2. Orlando Magic (-1)

2023-24 Record: 14-6, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (12/6), vs. DET (12/8)

The Orlando Magic dropping one spot to No. 2 in the NBA Power Rankings is not an insult to them at all. This young group has proven that they can beat the best of the best with their win over the Celtics a handful of games ago and the Magic's recent nine-game win streak has opened the rest of the league's eyes. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has his team playing at an extremely high level, especially on defense, but the scary thing is that the Magic have yet to reach their full potential.

“Really proud,” Magic star Paolo Banchero said recently of Orlando's success. “Obviously, work’s not done, but just shows us how hard we’ve been working and the chemistry we’ve been able to build so far. We just want to keep it rollin’.”

Orlando will continue to have opportunities to prove that they are legit this coming week with a road matchup against a struggling Cleveland Cavaliers team. Looking ahead, back-to-back road games in the middle of the month against the Celtics may present the Magic with a scenario where they could jump into the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2023-24 Record: 15-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/6), at MEM (11/8)

Anthony Edwards' has missed the last two games for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hip contusion after falling hard to the ground against the Oklahoma City Thunder just about a week ago. The good news for Minnesota is that they did not face a threatening team this past week, as they picked up victories over the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets to move to 15-4 on the year, two games ahead of the Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Despite not being a great offensive team, the Timberwolves are very sound on the defensive side of the floor and seem to move as one collective unit. They currently rank first in defensive rating and Minnesota is only surrendering an average of 105.9 points per game, the second-best mark in the league. At some point, the Timberwolves' depth is going to be tested. Teams are going to begin doubling Edwards and forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to play from the perimeter. Will Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels, and Mike Conley be enough offensively to make this team a real threat in the West? So far, the answer appears to be yes, but a better picture of the Timberwolves future will be painted by the end of the year.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2023-24 Record: 13-6, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/6), vs. GSW (12/8)

Other than losing to the Timberwolves last Tuesday, this past week was another successful one for the young Oklahoma City Thunder. Continuing to evolve offensively every time they take the court, the Thunder have to be extremely happy with the production of rookie big man Chet Holmgren. From hitting threes to blocking shots to opening up space on the court for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in one-on-one opportunities, Holmgren is the perfect big man for the Thunder's system.

According to Basketball Reference, Holmgren currently has the fifth-lowest defensive rating in the league this season and it is not hard to believe that he is right in the mix for Rookie of the Year with San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama. They have depth and they are continuing to grow each and every game with their new big man, which is why the Thunder are definitely a dangerous team in the Western Conference this season. Wins against the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors this week will only cement their status at the top of the conference.

5. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

2023-24 Record: 14-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (11/5)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Milwaukee Bucks be one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are two players who can go for 30-plus points on any given night, plus the Bucks have a great supporting cast with Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Malik Beasley, and Khris Middleton. However, this team's defensive woes continue to be an issue, which is why they are susceptible to losing on any given night. This was evidently clear in the Bucks' loss against the Chicago Bulls last week.

Milwaukee enters this week with their eyes on the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bucks will play the New York Knicks on Tuesday night with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. Winning on Tuesday could potentially set up a matchup with the Celtics, a team that Milwaukee will have to get past one way or the other if they are to win a championship this year. Winning nine of their last 11 games, the Bucks have eased tensions within the fan base after their 5-4 start to the year.

6. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 14-7, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/6), vs. HOU (12/8)

Without Jamal Murray this season, the Denver Nuggets have gone 7-6. As good as he is, it has become abundantly clear that two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic cannot carry this team on his own despite putting up video game-like numbers. Jokic has been sensational this season and currently leads the pack in terms of the MVP race. However where else do the Nuggets turn for production without Murray?

Michael Porter Jr. has been inconsistent, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a hard time creating opportunities for himself, and Aaron Gordon is known more for his defensive and facilitating role than his scoring abilities. Teams have begun to take notice of some of the cracks in Denver's style of play, which is why they have shown some struggles. Nonetheless, this is still one of the better teams in the league and they are a perfect 9-0 on their home floor, joining the Celtics as the only other team in the league that can say this.

7. Sacramento Kings (+6)

2023-24 Record: 11-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (11/4)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

It seems like every week the Sacramento Kings end up being the biggest movers up and down the NBA Power Rankings. This team will go 1-2 one week and then follow it up with a 2-1 record the next week, picking up some really convincing victories in the process. De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the league and his ability to dissect defenses continues to amaze each and every game. The problem with the Kings and their inconsistencies lately revolves around their approach defensively.

Once again, the Kings rank amongst the bottom of the league in opponent's points per game, which has resulted in some of their recent losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. You aren't going to win many games giving up 120-plus points, which is why the Kings must focus their attention on that end of the court. Sacramento has enough offensive talent and firepower to be a championship contender, but their defense has held them back from reaching this potential.

8. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 12-8, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (12/5)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

Bradley Beal has only played in three games so far this season and Devin Booker has played in a total of 11 games. Health is the biggest roadblock for the Phoenix Suns, as their three-headed monster on offense has a chance to be unstoppable with the way Kevin Durant and Booker have played this year. The Suns are a team that is built for the playoffs in the sense that winning four games against them is going to be extremely tough to do. These three stars may have one or two bad games, but the chances of them struggling over the course of an entire series are slim to none.

Focusing on Durant, it is quite remarkable to look at what he's doing. Durant recently surpassed Moses Malone to move inside the top 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list and he continues to be amongst the league's best scorers at 35 years old. “It’s a long journey to be up there, to be mentioned with the greats. It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of preparation,” Durant stated after passing Malone. “It’s amazing to be amongst the greats. a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

Even though they lost to the Toronto Raptors and Nuggets this past week, the Suns still find themselves contending in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Phoenix will play the Los Angeles Lakers in perhaps the league's most anticipated game of the week on Tuesday night.

9. New York Knicks (+5)

2023-24 Record: 12-7, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (12/5)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks find themselves on a three-game win streak as they prepare for the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Bucks. New York is once again one of the better defensive teams in the league, but their toughness is what has propelled the Knicks back into the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings for the first time since the first week of the season.

The Knicks rank fourth in rebounding and former All-Star Julius Randle has been putting in work on the glass, grabbing 40 total rebounds over his last three games. This is why many believed the Knicks could be a force in the East this season and one of the reasons why they could potentially knock off the Bucks on Tuesday night. Playing slow and letting the flow of the game dictate their points of attack, the Knicks are one of the most sneaky teams in the league in terms of being able to win any game against any point no matter what the score is. If you need any proof of this, look at the Knicks' most recent comeback against the Miami Heat, as they erased a 21-point deficit to win at home.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (-4)

2023-24 Record: 12-7, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (12/6), vs. ATL (12/8)

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey missing some recent games, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost four of their last six games, resulting in their slight fall in the NBA Power Rankings. There isn't much to be concerned about regarding Philly's recent skid though, especially since the Sixers remain as one of the league's top offensive teams. The duo of Maxey and Embiid is amongst the best in the league in terms of offensive production and Kelly Oubre Jr. is nearing his return from injury.

The Sixers have a lot more depth than many anticipated entering the year, which is why their 12-7 record has them in a position to still contend at the top of the standings. Look for Nick Nurse to continue implementing changes on defense, as this seems to be the only area in which the Sixers still need to improve.

11. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2023-24 Record: 11-10, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/4)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

There may not be another team in the league that can get hot as the New Orleans Pelicans can. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are a handful to deal with and for once, the Pelicans finally seem to have their main rotation healthy. Jose Alvarado has returned from his ankle injuries and Trey Murphy III is back from knee surgery he had before the season began. Even with Larry Nance Jr. dealing with a rib injury, the Pels are finding their stride at the right time, which is why they could potentially run the table in the in-season tournament should they get past the Kings.

New Orleans is a dangerous team for many reasons. They have stars, they have secondary talents, and there truly are no weaknesses to this team despite the injuries they have faced through the years. The stats may say that the Pelicans are an average team across the board, but it would not come as a shock to see them go on a big win streak and contend for home-court advantage in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are one of the most fascinating teams in the league that almost every contender in the West will want to stay away from.

12. Dallas Mavericks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 11-8, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/6), at POR (12/8)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks continue to trend downward due to their lack of identity. What exactly are the Mavs good at? Doncic can give his team 30, sometimes 40 points on any given night and he is one of the league's best facilitators as well, but Kyrie Irving is the only other playmaker on this roster. Dallas struggles to defend virtually every team they play and their offense seems rushed at times, shooting threes with no purpose other than getting as many shots up as possible.

When Doncic is not on the court, the Mavs look like a shell of a team that is looking for answers. Their 9-3 start to the season may have been fool's gold especially since Dallas has lost five of their last seven games. The Mavs will play the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Memphis Grizzlies in their next three games. If they fail to go 3-0 in said games, it is time to start having conversations about whether the Mavs will be a playoff team this year.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 11-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (12/6), at MIA (12/8)

Another team that is surprisingly struggling to begin the year is the Cleveland Cavaliers. On paper, the Cavs look like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. However, Cleveland has not looked like the same defensive team we saw a season ago. Looking dysfunctional at times, the Cavs have also been extremely sloppy on the offensive side of the ball.

It seemed like a loss to the Blazers last week was going to be the wake-up call Cleveland needed, but then they barely got past the Detroit Pistons, who are riding a 17-game losing streak. While it is still early in the season and it is way too early to panic, the Cavs certainly have problems that they need to address as soon as possible. Otherwise, they will continue to be a near .500 basketball team and find themselves fighting for position in the Eastern Conference standings late in the year.

Until the Cavs can prove their toughness and grit against better teams in this league, it is hard to look at them and think that this group can contend.

14. Indiana Pacers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 10-8, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (12/4)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

The Indiana Pacers are a tough team to evaluate and figure out this year. On one hand, they are awful defensively and have given up over 130 points in five different games this season. On the flip side, the Pacers have scored at least 130 points in nine different games and are currently the league's best offensive team thanks to All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and his playmaking abilities.

At some point, Indiana's lack of defensive awareness will catch up to them, but so far, this team has found success in big moments. The Pacers went 4-0 in group play of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which is why a win over the Celtics on Monday night could push them into the semifinals in Las Vegas. There is some concern surrounding Haliburton though, as the star guard missed Indy's last game with a knee issue. If Haliburton is unable to play against Boston, the Pacers stand no chance of advancing.

The 23-year-old is the heart and soul of the Pacers. This group will be able to go as far as he is able to take them, which is why the Pacers are a tough team to evaluate right now. At some point, the Pacers are going to make a big move to get Haliburton another star. Will that moment come before February's trade deadline?

15. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 12-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (12/5)*, TBD

*Denotes NBA In-Season Tournament knockout game

Everyone has been talking about how LeBron James needs to pass the torch to Anthony Davis and let the Los Angeles Lakers become his team. However, James has done the complete opposite this season. Even though Davis is still contributing at a high rate, James has been the story of the Lakers' season to this point, playing close to 34 minutes per game and averaging 24.4 points per game on the year. Lakers fans may have no problem with this right now, but James is not as durable as he used to be.

Playing these long minutes and games early on in the year will only hurt the Lakers down the road, especially when James is dealing with wear and tear or some other injury. Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are back on the court for the Lakers, plus Gabe Vincent should be returning in the near future. Los Angeles will need to count on their secondary depth around LeBron if they are to be real title threats this season. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can get past the Suns on Tuesday night.

16. Brooklyn Nets (+5)

2023-24 Record: 10-9, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (12/6), vs. WAS (12/8)

If there is one way to begin rising up the NBA Power Rankings, it is to beat the No. 1 team by double digits. The Brooklyn Nets did this recently, as they defeated the Magic 129-101 in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Led by Mikal Bridges, who scored 42 points in this game, the Nets have won four of their last five games. Brooklyn is trending upwards, but they face a tough task ahead.

Six of the Nets' next seven games are on the road, where this team has gone 3-4 on the season. The Nets are heading west to take on teams like the Kings, Warriors, and Suns, which is why we will learn a lot about if they will be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference. These are the types of games in which we learn about playoff contenders. The Nets have potential given their depth and shooting abilities, which is why they could begin ascending up the standings with road victories.

Pertaining to Ben Simmons and his potential return to the team, the Nets recently said that the former All-Star is progressing well and will have his status updated in two weeks.

17. Miami Heat (-2)

2023-24 Record: 11-9, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (12/6), vs. CLE (12/8)

The Miami Heat are not the same championship contenders they were a season ago. As a matter of fact, this is a team that may have to once again earn their playoff spot via the play-in tournament. Without Tyler Herro, the Heat's offense flows strictly through Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, making them extremely predictable. With teams beginning to learn their tendencies, the Heat have lost four of their last five games.

At the same time, Erik Spoelstra and his staff always have a plan for every opponent they play, which is why the Heat can still put up a fight against any team in this league. The problem with the Heat this season is that we have yet to see them pull off wins against the best of the best. The Cavs and Lakers are good teams, but they are dealing with their own struggles. Miami still has a lot to figure out and it wouldn't come as a shock to see them target Zach LaVine or another star in trade talks relatively soon.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 9-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (12/6), at UTA (12/8)

James Harden has been playing better, yet the Los Angeles Clippers continue to take one step forward, followed by one step backward. The Clippers struggle with finding consistency, especially on offense. This is certainly a surprise because of the fact that this team has four All-Stars, all of whom will likely be in the Hall of Fame one day. At some point, things are going to click for the Clippers and they will rattle off four, five, maybe even six straight wins.

However, when this occurs, will it be too late in the season and will the damage already be done? Opportunity is right in front of the Clippers right now and this starts at home on Wednesday night against the Nuggets. While this may not be a “must-win game,” the Clippers desperately need a win against one of the better teams in the league in order to kick-start some momentum. Until Los Angeles gets this one signature win with their “Big 4,” the Clippers will reside near the back half of the NBA Power Rankings.

19. Golden State Warriors (-)

2023-24 Record: 9-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (12/6), at OKC (12/8)

Much like the Clippers, the Golden State Warriors are going to figure things out. Early on in the year, the Warriors looked to be real title threats once more after their 6-2 start, but they have since lost seven of their last ten games. Chris Paul is hurt, Gary Payton II figures to miss at least a couple of weeks with a calf injury, and the Warriors cannot seem to hold a lead. After losing to the Sacramento Kings in their final group play game of the NBA In-Season Tournament after leading by as many as 24 points, the Warriors did it again, losing to the Clippers on Saturday after leading by 22 points.

“I don't think we did anything necessarily that bad. They made plays” Green said in his postgame remarks after the team's recent loss to the Clippers. “If you want to nitpick at something, we could have done a better job at defending without fouling in the third quarter… In the third quarter, we stopped the game a bit. Not only are you putting them at the foul line and (giving them) easy baskets, but they got three titans and you're allowing them to rest.”

Before their Christmas Day battle with the Nuggets, the Warriors have nine games, five of which are against teams with losing records. Another one of these games is at home against the Celtics, the team they beat in the 2022 NBA Finals. Even though they may be a little short-handed, the Warriors have their full core group together. Now is the time for them to rise up and get some of the wins they should have had back. Otherwise, it may be time for the Warriors to look in a new direction.

20. Houston Rockets (-)

2023-24 Record: 8-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (12/6), at DEN (12/8)

The Houston Rockets went on a six-game win streak and then ended up losing three straight games. Then the Rockets won two straight games, only to follow this win streak up with a three-game losing streak. With games against the Thunder and Nuggets staring them down this week, things are not looking too great for the Rockets.

Defensively, Houston is one of the best teams in the league, as head coach Ime Udoka and his staff have done a great job at getting this team to buy into his defensive teachings. On offense, the Rockets are playing slow and not using their athletic abilities to their advantage. At some point, Udoka needs to put the ball in the hands of his young stars like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., allowing them to play freely in transition. Until this happens, the Rockets will continue to be a team teetertottering in the standings.

21. Toronto Raptors (+1)

2023-24 Record: 9-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/6), at CHA (12/8)

Even with a win over the Suns last week, the Toronto Raptors are still a team with no identity. They struggle to score on offense and Toronto just looks like a team that is ready for some type of change to be made. Let's put it this way – the Raptors don't look like the same aggressive and tough team that they did under Nick Nurse the last few seasons.

A very average defensive team that struggles to shoot the ball from the perimeter, the Raptors are a team that will hover around .500 all season long. This upcoming week, they have a real chance to go 2-0 and seize a little bit of momentum against the Heat and Charlotte Hornets. Toronto really needs to get Gary Trent Jr. going, as his production has been abysmal on the bench.

22. Atlanta Hawks (-4)

2023-24 Record: 9-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/6), at PHI (12/8)

Jalen Johnson is expected to be out through the month of December for the Atlanta Hawks, leaving this team with a hole to fill at the power forward spot. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have continued to elevate their play for the Hawks, but it has not been enough given the fact that this team does not defend whatsoever. Undersized and just not tough enough right now, the Hawks are following in their footsteps from a season ago in terms of remaining at .500 or within one game of .500 all year long.

The Hawks need to make some type of adjustment and that may involve Onyeka Okongwu seeing more time in the frontcourt given his defensive abilities. Whatever the case may be, the Hawks really need to start rattling off some wins.

23. Chicago Bulls (+2)

2023-24 Record: 7-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/6), at SAS (12/8)

The Chicago Bulls have won two straight games, picking up victories over the Bucks in overtime and the Pelicans. Are things finally starting to change in Chicago and could we see the Bulls flip the script on their season? There is always the chance of this happening, but let's pump the breaks here for a second. The only reasons why the Bulls beat the Bucks in overtime was because of Nikola Vucevic going for a season-high 29 points and Milwaukee turned the ball over 20 times. In this game, Chicago had 21 turnovers themselves.

As for their win over New Orleans, Coby White hit eight triples en route to scoring a season-high 31 points. The fact of the matter is that when a Bulls player records a season-high in scoring, the team wins games. Other than that, the Bulls are a struggling franchise that still cannot seem to grasp any consistency on the offensive side of the basketball. Maybe the Bulls win two more games and improve to 9-14 on the season this week, but it is hard to imagine them rising up and contending for a playoff spot.

24. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 6-12, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (12/6), vs. TOR (12/8)

LaMelo Ball is going to be out through the month of December with an ankle sprain, leaving the Charlotte Hornets scrambling for offensive production. Terry Rozier has played well in recent games, which is good news for the Hornets, but this team does not have enough talent right now to get by without Ball being their lead playmaker.

Well, let's put it this way – the Hornets do not have enough consistent talent in order to get by without Ball. Brandon Miller is still looking to find his footing in the league, Gordon Hayward's shot has been inconsistent this season, and the Hornets do not want to give PJ Washington steady minutes despite him being one of their better players last season. Charlotte continues to be a mess with no sense of direction.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 6-13, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (12/6), vs. DAL (12/8)

The Portland Trail Blazers have not been bad this season. It is not their fault that a handful of their players went down with injuries over the first month of games and quite honestly, Portland's reserves have played well given their inexperience. With Malcolm Brogdon recently returning, the Blazers have won two road games over the Pacers and Cavs. While they are the worst offensive team in the league right now, Portland is flirting with being a top 10 defensive team based on defensive rating, as they rank 12th in the league right now.

Slowing things down and taking their time on offense has helped the Blazers get set on defense. Given their length and veteran leadership with Brogdon and Jerami Grant, the Trail Blazers have been able to effectively break down some of their opponents on offense, leading to opportunities in transition. It's hard to call this team a threat in the West, but they can certainly give some teams headaches, especially those that want to push the tempo and play fast.

26. Utah Jazz (-2)

2023-24 Record: 7-13, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (12/6), vs. LAC (12/8)

Lauri Markkanen has missed the last five games for the Utah Jazz due to a hamstring injury. With Markkanen being unlikely to return this week, the Jazz continue to be a sub-.500 team that is looking for their bench players to create energy. One bright spot for the Jazz has been rookie Keyonte George, who has stepped up into the starting lineup to be the team's starting point guard.

George has looked more confident as a scorer in the starting unit, and he's been able to display his passing abilities as well. Utah has a great, young guard who can be the future of their backcourt for many years to come.

27. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2023-24 Record: 5-14, Upcoming schedule: at DET (12/6), vs. MIN (12/8)

Until Ja Morant returns, the Memphis Grizzlies will be a struggling team near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings because they lack scoring depth. Perhaps the front office made a mistake getting rid of Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones in the offseason, two veterans who could hold things down in Morant's absence.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has really struggled to be a factor on offense this season, leaving Desmond Bane as the Grizzlies' only true scoring threat. When Morant does return, Memphis will obviously be better, but it is hard to imagine that they will be able to rattle off win after win. The star point guard's arrival will only solve a little bit of this team's offensive woes.

28. Washington Wizards (+1)

2023-24 Record: 3-16, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (12/6), at BKN (12/8)

Hey, what do you know, the Washington Wizards won a game at the end of November to pick up their second win of the month. However, this win was against the Detroit Pistons, a team that has now lost 17 straight games. The Wizards are not very good, it's that simple.

This team can't defend to save their life, and Jordan Poole has not been the young star the Wizards hoped to receive. Kyle Kuzma has been the Wizards' only bright spot so far this season. It is going to be a long year in Washington.

29. San Antonio Spurs (-2)

2023-24 Record: 3-16, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (12/6), vs. CHI (12/8)

The San Antonio Spurs and top overall pick Victor Wembanyama have now lost 14 straight games, throwing them to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Spurs are not necessarily a bad team, as their starting group possesses a lot of young, high-potential talents, but San Antonio lacks productive secondary talents. It may not be a bad idea for the Spurs to be buyers at the trade deadline this season and get Wemby another star to play alongside.

Developing a championship contender takes a while and if anyone knows this, it is Gregg Popovich.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/6), at ORL (12/8)

A lot can happen over the course of a month. However, if you are the Detroit Pistons, one month consists of no wins. The Pistons went 0-16 in the month of November, making them the first team in the league to go winless in a single month since the Philadelphia 76ers did so in 2015. The Pistons definitely have some good, young players on their roster in Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren, but this team just doesn't play together.

Maybe they will gel over time, but right now, the Pistons front office needs to think about moving some talent around, starting with veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who could net them a plethora of assets.