Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports and agent of LeBron James, is set to launch Klutch Athletics, a new sportswear brand in partnership with New Balance, per ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

“I’m thrilled to create Klutch Athletics to focus on supporting athletes and the communities in which they live and play,” Paul said in a news release on Wednesday. “There’s no one better than New Balance to build this with. Everything they are doing right now from product to athletes to collaborations is leading culture.”

Klutch Athletics training apparel will endorse athletes across all men’s and women’s sports, at all levels — which includes NIL for high school and college, and deals for players in major professional sports, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

“There’s a gap right now that we can fill,” Paul said. “We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation.”

The apparel will range in price from $40 for T-shirts to $120 for hoodies, per CNBC. Items will hit select store shelves and be available online beginning Apr. 27.

“Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete. We always strive to take a differentiated approach — this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand,” said Chris Davis, New Balance’s chief marketing officer.

New Balance sales were up 70 percent at sneaker store Foot Locker according to CEO Mary Dillon, and “the Boston-based footwear and apparel brand has seen a resurgence of late,” per CNBC.

Rich Paul has been named one of the most powerful sports agents by Forbes; he founded the Klutch Sports Group in 2012.