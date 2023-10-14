The New York Knicks have been trying to acquire a star player in a trade for quite some time now. They were linked to Damian Lillard before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. They've been linked to James Harden amid his trade request drama with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks have a decent team that is well put together despite not having a singular superstar. But if they want to continue their upward trajectory, they're probably going to need a star player at some point. The latest star the Knicks have reportedly been linked to in a potential trade is Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Bondy reported that the Knicks have been monitoring a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade should he become available in trade talks. As of now, there is no indication that the Wolves are looking to move Towns at all. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coached Towns when he was the head coach of the Wolves.

Bondy reported that Thibodeau is reportedly open to coaching Towns again and Thibs had high praise for Towns amid the Knicks preseason game against the Wolves.

“Watching the process he's made throughout his career, he's as gifted as they come,” Thibodeau said. “When you look at an offensive player, particularly a big, the skill set that he has, I think we all saw, to win the three-point contest and stuff like that, there's nothing he can't do offensively. He has continued to get better I think. He had some injuries to deal with. I watched him play in FIBA [the World Cup for the Dominican Republic], he played really well there. He's really, really gifted.”