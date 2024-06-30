The Orlando Magic are widely expected to be big players in free agency this offseason, as they are loaded with cap space after making an unexpected run to the playoffs last season. Orlando has been linked to a ton of different players ahead of the start of free agency, but a recent report suggested that there are two names popping up more frequently than the rest.

The Magic already have a strong young core in place, so beefing up their rotation, while potentially adding another star to the mix, is among their big goals this offseason. So while they continue to be linked to three-and-d wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and big man Isaiah Hartenstein, it's clear that the focus of Orlando's free agent strategy right now is Paul George, who the team will be meeting with shortly after free agency gets underway.

“Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and New York's Isaiah Hartenstein are the free agents Orlando has been linked to most frequently by league insiders, but again: The Magic made it onto the shortlist of teams to land a free-agent meeting with George.” – Marc Stein

Magic's free agent plans revolving around Paul George

Given their cap space, and the fact that they have an up-and-coming team, the Magic have been linked to George for quite some time. And now that he's officially set for free agency after he opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Orlando is expected to have a real shot at landing him on the open market.

But should that not end up happening, the Magic need to have a backup plan in place. Caldwell-Pope is one of the top veteran three-and-d players in the league, and he played a crucial role in the Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals victory. Hartenstein, meanwhile, thrived as the anchor in the paint for the New York Knicks this past season after Mitchell Robinson struggled with injuries for much of the year.

Both Caldwell-Pope and Hartenstein would help out the Magic if they were to be brought to town. Caldwell-Pope has turned himself into a knockdown three-point shooter, which is a big need for Orlando this offseason. Hartenstein's ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the floor is also a big need, as they struggled with their depth at the center position last year from time to time.

If George ends up coming to town, though, everything would change for the Magic. They are the biggest dark horse team to watch in free agency once it officially opens up, largely because of how much work they are expected to do as they look to turn themselves into a true title contender. And regardless of what ends up happening, it's safe to expect Orlando's front office to be busy at the start of free agency one way or another.