The Dallas Mavericks made a serious splash on Sunday, pulling off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star. However, it appears they’re not quite done re-shaping the roster. Per ESPN, the Mavs are actively shopping three players: JaVale McGee, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Christian Wood.

McGee was expected to be an important piece of the Dallas frontcourt in 2022-23 but he’s fallen out of the rotation. The big man signed a three-year, $17 million deal with the organization last summer.

Hardaway Jr meanwhile is an expensive player because he’s owed $34 million across the next two seasons. The Mavs have actually been trying to trade him since 2022 and with the deadline quickly nearing, the front office will be looking to move the sharpshooter in exchange for another 3 and D player like Dorian Finney-Smith, who went to the Brooklyn Nets in the Irving deal. Hardaway Jr addressed the recent trade rumors on Monday:

“I’m just trying to stay positive, stay in the moment as much as I can, do whatever I can to help the team that I’m on right now — and hopefully moving forward,” Hardaway said, via ESPN.

Lastly, Wood. This comes as a bit of a surprise because he’s easily the Mavs’ second-best player behind Luka right now. But, the two sides have struggled to agree on a new extension, with the 27-year-old playing on an expiring contract. He becomes a free agent this summer. The forward is averaging 18.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per night.

Needless to say, the Mavs are clearly not done making trades. Wood would undoubtedly be the biggest loss if they can’t come to terms on a new deal.