NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been the subject of recent speculation that he will be leaving the NBA to succeed Bob Iger at Disney. For now, Silver has no intention of leaving the league and loves his job, reports NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Since becoming commissioner in February of 2014, Silver has made a public name for himself after working in the NBA since 1992. Prior to becoming the commissioner, Silver was NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer for eight years, and worked many years as an executive in NBA Entertainment before that.

Adam Silver has a considerable amount of experience, much of which earning him accolades in the public sphere. He has been named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Fortune’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders, The Bloomberg 50, and Sports Illustrated’s Executive of the Year. Consequently, these are just a few of the titles he has been awarded.

A move over to Disney would not be so far out of Silver’s lane given his time with NBA Entertainment and the emphasis we see in today’s league on putting out the best product, not just the best competition. However, Silver indicates that speculation is just that, and his future with the NBA is secure.

As of right now, the most pressing matter on the commissioner’s mind is a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and players. The NBA and the NBAPA are facing a Friday deadline to decide whether or not they will opt in to the current CBA. Once that is settled, Silver might take a little more time entertaining the idea of a move to Disney.