The Philadelphia 76ers are in a mess right now, with multiple injuries on their team and sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. How they got to this point is indescribable, but it can all go back to the past years of the franchise and how they've maneuvered. Everybody remembers how the Ben Simmons situation went down in his final season with the team, as he and Joel Embiid couldn't get on the same page after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

A lot of time has passed since then, but Simmons apparently reached out to Embiid last summer to try and mend their relationship, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.

“But so much has gone wrong for Simmons and his former team in the years they've been apart that Simmons' presence back in Philadelphia barely registered this time. He'd even reached out to Embiid and others last summer, league sources said, hoping to mend fences,” Shelbourne wrote. “Simmons, who is in the final year of his contract in Brooklyn, has shown how he can still impact a game with his passing, length and defense. But in the second quarter of the game Friday, he also missed the rim on a layup in a clip that quickly went viral — reminding everyone of how his time in Philadelphia went awry.

“Could they ever try to figure it out together again? One source called it unlikely, but stranger things have happened. Especially with the Sixers.”

Could Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid ever repair relationship?

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid seemed like one of the best one-two punches in the league at one point, and then everything started tumbling down. Simmons was traded to the Nets, and it seemed like the two really didn't like each other. During an appearance on Tyrese Maxey's podcast, Embiid did have some good things to say about Simmons.

“I’ve always been one of those people that didn’t believe [Simmons] actually needed a jumper, like he was so good, he’s just a monster….Almost as fast as you (Maxey)…. I just believed that you know if he could find a way to get his free throws to 75-80% that woulda changed everything,” Embiid said. “You can talk about this could have happened, the mistakes that have been made during the draft of Mikal Bridges but that’s just one [of the many franchise mistakes]… but I think that’s the perfect match… I think that’s the one that got away. I just hate the fact that the way things happened….”

It's not certain if those two will ever play on the same team again, but there could be a day when they let bygones be bygones and mend their relationship.