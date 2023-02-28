Seattle Supersonics fans have been waiting with bated breath for the NBA to push through with a league expansion. While it appears more like a “when” than an “if” at this point, the Sonics’ apparently face stiff competition for one of the likely two upcoming team slots.

Seattle and Las Vegas are seen as “obvious” destinations for an expansion team, but the allure of an international market could threaten the bid for a Sonics revival. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports that the NBA is “looking closely” at a potential expansion team in Mexico City, which currently holds a G League team.

“After the league locks in its CBA and network contracts, it will look to expansion, starting the process around 2025. While Las Vegas and Seattle may seem obvious destinations, the NBA is looking closely at the G League’s Capitanes to gauge the viability of Mexico City.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sonics fan base is tried and true, but the NBA will likely surely give a long, hard look at penetrating Latin America with a move to Mexico City. As much as the league would want a European expansion, complex time zone issues and extra long flights provide a serious hurdle.

With the NBA flush with talent across the league, expansion is seen as a viable path towards opening up more opportunities for talent looking to make a splash in the globe’s best professional league while also expanding the league even further to new markets. Sonics fans can only hope they take a look at one of their older ones, first.