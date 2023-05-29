Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors have numerous decisions to make this offseason, but for the time being, they’re waiting to see if GM Bob Myers will be back in the Bay Area, the mastermind behind their dynasty days. There’s a serious belief that Myers could walk away after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Dubs, even though Joe Lacob made him a lucrative offer.

But, it appears an announcement could be made soon. Marc Stein has reported that Myers could reveal what his next plans are as soon as mid-week.

“Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers was initially scheduled to meet with the media last week for his annual end-of-season press conference.

That session has been pushed into this week — not by accident.

It’s believed that Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public.

We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team. My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table.”

Stein also reported that money doesn’t appear to be the issue. Myers just wants a break. That’s totally understandable. After all, he’s been the GM since 2012, helped construct their roster so they could win four championships, and even won Executive of the Year twice.

The belief is Bob Myers won’t take a job elsewhere, either. He will simply take a break from the grueling last 10 years. Everyone from Steph Curry to Steve Kerr wants him to stay but in the end, there’s only one man who can make the decision.