Could Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard team up with Dejounte Murray?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been gaining a lot of attention in rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. While the Los Angeles Lakers have already started putting together offers for Murray, the Milwaukee Bucks are the latest team to register interest in the former All-Star, according to Turner Sports' Chris Haynes.

Viewed as one of the better players still on the trade block with Pascal Siakam being moved to the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, Murray could instantly help improve a playoff-contending team's chances of pursuing a title. For the Bucks, adding a versatile and athletic combo guard who could play alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be very advantageous.

Then again, a scenario like this doesn't appear to be all that feasible.

Bucks' roadblocks pursuing Dejounte Murray trade

For starters, the Bucks currently hold a near $60 million tax bill for the 2023-24 season, which certainly limits their ability to continue adding talent to their roster. With Giannis and Lillard making over $90 million combined this season plus over $400 million combined through the 2026-27 season, Milwaukee is among the highest-paying teams in the league.

It is certainly possible for the Bucks to match Murray's $18.2 million contract for this season. However, the 27-year-old guard recently signed a four-year, $114 million extension that increases his contract to $24.8 million for the 2024-25 season, followed by a near $2 million increase each season after.

The Bucks can't afford to take on this type of long-term salary at this time as long as Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Khris Middleton remain on the roster. The other problem with pursuing a player like Murray from the Bucks' perspective lies with their lack of overall assets.

The Bucks currently have no tradable first-round picks as a result of previous trades made. The only draft picks the Bucks own that they could possibly look to trade are second-round picks in 2024 and 2027. The pick in 2024 is the Portland Trail Blazers' second-round pick that carries zero protections.

As far as players go, Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and MarJon Beauchamp are the team's best players outside of Giannis and Dame. All of these players are under contract for at least three more seasons except Lopez, who has just one more year left on his contract worth $23 million during the 2024-25 season. Middleton still has three years and $93 million remaining; Portis at three years and $37.7 million; and Connaughton has three years and $28.3 million left.

The Hawks, who are looking to add future value in a deal for Murray, would not be doing themselves any favors by trading for zero first-round picks and players with high salaries for the next couple of seasons. At this time, it is hard to believe that Milwaukee would be able to get a deal done for Murray without involving other teams in order to get Atlanta the right assets.