Now that they've landed Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade deal with the Washington Wizards, most fans believe that the next logical step for the Phoenix Suns would be to try and move Deandre Ayton in exchange for more pieces. The Suns are going to be extremely top-heavy right now with Beal joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but there's also no denying that they will need to fortify their Big 3's supporting cast ahead of the new season.

One of Ayton's rumored destinations if the Suns do trade him is the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately for the Suns, they may now have to look elsewhere amid Boston's apparent non-interest in the 24-year-old center. According to a report by Brian Robb of Mass Live, the Celtics “have no interest in an Ayton deal per a league source due to his pricy contract.”

Ayton is under contract with the Suns for the next three years, where he is going to pocket over $100 million. This is a number that the Celtics seem uncomfortable with, so it appears that Boston will be looking elsewhere to fill their frontcourt needs. The 6-foot-11 center would have been a good addition for Boston, but as it turns out, not at that price.

The report also notes Phoenix's supposed interest in reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, but that any deal can only come to fruition if the Suns are able to find a third team. The Celtics could still play ball, but apparently, only if Deandre Ayton does not end up in Boston.