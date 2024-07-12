The big names available in NBA free agency have already decided where they are going. Paul George has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, Klay Thompson is heading to the Dallas Mavericks, and DeMar DeRozan recently joined the Sacramento Kings. At this point, teams have spent the money that they could, leaving key names still available on the free agent market. One of those players still seeking a new opportunity and contract is Tyus Jones, who had a variety of teams interested in his services entering the summer.

Unfortunately, Jones remains unsigned due to the point guard market as a whole being very dry. Many teams around the league don't have a need for a new starting point guard at this moment, and Jones' free agency was hit hard by teams not spending as much as usual due to the league's new financial rules.

With the Washington Wizards this past season, Jones proved that he has what it takes to be a starting point guard. In a total of 66 games, all of which he started for the Wizards, Jones averaged a career-high 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Perhaps his most impressive statistic is that the Wizards point guard recorded a 7.3 assist-to-turnover ratio, turning the ball over a total of 66 times over 66 games. For his career, Jones has a 5.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

There are numerous teams out there that could utilize Jones' services, especially off the bench. Whether or not they have the financial flexibility or the roster spot to pursue Jones is a completely different question for organizations around the NBA.

Currently in the midst of July, these are the best destinations for Jones heading into the 2024-25 season.

If Jones is looking for the best opportunity to make the playoffs and still hold a key role in the backcourt, he should strongly consider pursuing a sixth-man-like role with the Orlando Magic. This past season, Orlando won a total of 47 games, increasing their win total by 13 total games. Under head coach Jamahl Mosley, the Magic have shown tremendous growth and potential.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero highlight the Magic's roster, and they recently signed two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. Already being one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Magic simply need more firepower on offense to be competitive in the playoffs. Jones may not be the best scoring guard, but he can truly bring out the best in his teammates. After all, Jones proved to be one of the best playmakers and facilitators at the point guard position with Washington last season.

The Magic have been searching for answers in their backcourt for years. Markelle Fultz wasn't the answer, and while Cole Anthony has played well off the bench, he has struggled to cement himself as a core scoring weapon. Next to All-Defensive guard Jalen Suggs, Jones would be a very valuable veteran for the Magic to turn to at the point guard position. In addition to opening up the floor for others on this roster offensively, Jones would also take a lot of pressure off Banchero and Wagner to do everything.

As their roster is currently constructed, the Magic are not hard-capped, and they are close to $30 million below the first tax apron. Orlando also has access to their $7.9 million room mid-level exception, which could be utilized to bring in Jones.

The Brooklyn Nets have entered rebuild mode. Mikal Bridges is now a member of the New York Knicks, and it shouldn't be long until the Nets end up moving Cam Johnson for more future draft picks. Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are now the focal points in Brooklyn, a team that won't have that high of expectations in the Eastern Conference entering the 2024-25 season.

Other than Dennis Schroder, the Nets do not have a point guard on their roster, which is why Jones could help fill some of the gaps during this rebuild. Should he go to Brooklyn and play well, perhaps the Nets could then flip Jones for more value in trade talks.

Out of all the teams in the league, the Nets may be one of the only teams that has a clear opportunity for Jones to come in and play right away, potentially as the starting point guard. Brooklyn also has access to their full mid-level exception, and they are about $11 million under their $178 million first apron hard cap for the upcoming year.

If there is one thing we can always count on from Pat Riley, it is to put together a Miami Heat roster that will compete at the highest level possible. So far this offseason, the Heat have struck out when it comes to pursuing talent for two reasons.

The first is that the Heat currently have a payroll that exceeds $180 million, which puts them right at the second tax apron line. The second reason behind Miami's inability to add another big name to their roster is the fact that they haven't been able to trade Duncan Robinson, who is set to make $19.4 million this upcoming year. Robinson is one of the only trade pieces the Heat have that can match an incoming contract, yet no team in the league has shown interest in acquiring him, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Unless Miami is able to move Robinson, their only other options in terms of making a trade involve dealing either Terry Rozier or Tyler Herro. At this time, it doesn't appear as if the Heat are wanting to move either guard, which is why they haven't been able to find common ground on a deal to acquire Jones in a potential sign-and-trade.

In terms of his fit with the Heat, not taking into account the logistics of a contract, Jones would be an excellent sixth man to have behind Rozier and Herro. His playmaking abilities would pair nicely with those of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, plus Jones is the type of calm player that tends to thrive in Erik Spoelstra's system. However, if there is no avenue for a sign-and-trade, the Heat's only hope of landing Jones would be on a minimum contract for the 2024-25 season, which looks unlikely.