James Harden's stance on his future remains unchanged. He wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers and aims to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Sixers have already ended talks with the Clippers on a potential trade for Harden, it doesn't look like that the LA franchise is giving up on their pursuit of the star guard. In fact, a team exec told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports that Harden would “fit” in LA.

There might be some people concerned about how he'll thrive alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. His recent drama with the Sixers, even going as far as to calling Daryl Morey a liar just to force Philly to deal him away, has also raised concerns about his attitude.

If the recent reports are true, however, it only means the Clippers still hold Harden on high regard.

It remains to be seen what will happen to James Harden, though. The whole situation has gotten awkward in just 24 hours after the Sixers were said to be ending the trade talks for Harden and planning to bring him to training camp instead.

In retaliation, Harden burned bridges and made sure that there's no way back for him in Philly by publicly calling out Morey in China. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the 2018 NBA MVP did that to “make the Sixers so uncomfortable, that they just decide that they cannot bring him back to training camp that they do a trade.”

It's definitely a good opportunity for the Clippers to swoop in and buy low on Harden, but then again, it's up to the Sixers if they want to deal Harden to his preferred trade destination.