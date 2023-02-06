The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade move to the Dallas Mavericks is still in full swing. Interestingly enough, the Los Angeles Clippers have now popped up as a possible new addition to what has emerged as a landscape-shifting trade deal.

According to reports, the Clippers seem to be interested in a possible swoop on 29-year-old combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie, despite the fact that he just got traded to the Nets. NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that the Clippers have been fans of Dinwiddie for quite some time now, and it would not be surprising if they attempt to make a move on him before the NBA trade deadline:

“If Dinwiddie does get moved elsewhere, the Clippers have valued the combo guard dating back to last season’s trade deadline as well, sources said, and Los Angeles remains in the hunt for point guard reinforcements after checking with Brooklyn about the viability of landing Irving,” Fischer wrote.

The report also indicates, however, that the Clippers may have had an ulterior motive in bidding for Irving. There is some belief around the league that LA’s supposed attempt to lure Kyrie was nothing more than “smokescreen.” Could they have been gunning for Spencer Dinwiddie all along?

It is also worth noting that the Clippers aren’t the only team that has shown interest in Dinwiddie. The Toronto Raptors, who were reportedly engaged with the Nets and the Mavs as a third team in a potentially expanded Irving trade deal, also have their eye on Dinwiddie:

“The Raptors have shown interest in Dinwiddie in the past, sources said, and the concept of moving the draft capital plus the combo guard to Toronto for Fred VanVleet became a popular idea among league executives by Sunday night. But sources said the Nets do not intend to move Dinwiddie, although Brooklyn and Toronto remain engaged in trade conversation as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looms,” Fischer wrote.

As the above report indicates, the Nets themselves seem to have placed significant value on Dinwiddie. The Clippers and the Raptors are interested, but it seems that Brooklyn also wants to see what he can do alongside Kevin Durant.