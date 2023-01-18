D’Angelo Russell could be coming up on his last days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has been fully engaged in trade talks for the 26-year-old guard as the Feb. 9 trade deadline date looms ahead.

The Timberwolves have been unable to build off of last season’s success, currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference at 22-23. Russell’s expiring contract makes him a potential valued asset for contenders that could net Minnesota a reasonable haul in return, something he is well aware of but not necessarily happy about.

Other teams see it that way too, apparently, as the Timberwolves are actively in discussions for a possible Russell trade according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. They are also looking for a potential replacement for Russell to handle the point guard duties going forward.

Russell is finishing up a four-year, $117 million contract that he inked with the Golden State Warriors following a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Russell is no stranger to heavy trade rumors having arrived in Minnesota on the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline. He has consistently been a key piece of the Timberwolves’ offense since joining the team, but has seen his scoring averages slightly fall each year, settling in at just over 17 points per game this season.

D’Angelo Russell’s knack for rejuvenating a team is well proven, however, and it is no surprise he is commanding offers from around the league. He was a part of a massive cultural renovation in Brooklyn before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were even a fantasy, and helped Minnesota earn their first playoff berth since 2018 (second time in last 18 seasons) last season.

Russell is currently shooting a career-best 46 percent from the field, including a capable 36.5 percent from 3-point range. He will undoubtedly hope to land somewhere that will best showcase his offensive talents so that another big contract finds its way in front of him come the offseason.