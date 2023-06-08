Damian Lillard hasn't asked for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers yet but at this point, it's clear that All-Star guard is clearly keeping his options open.

Going on record as saying that he wouldn't mind being traded to the Miami Heat alongside Jimmy Butler or the Brooklyn Nets alongside Mikal Bridges, the situation in Portland appears to be touch and go.

If the Blazers put together a roster that Lillard believes has a legitimate shot at winning a championship, he's likely to stay. However, if they fail to do so, the seven-time All-Star might just find himself on a new team by the end of the 2023-24 season.

Aside from the Heat and Nets, there are going to be multiple teams linked to Lillard should he become available. An Oakland, CA native, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers could appear to Dame as home state options. Especially given their star power and need at point guard.

The Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Memphis Grizzlies are interesting options as well, as each of these franchises are in a precarious position in regard to their franchise point guard.

However, while at least half of the league should be getting in on the Damian Lillard Sweepstakes, one team can count themselves out of running before it even begins: the Boston Celtics.

When suggested by longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick as a potential landing spot for Lillard, NBA insider Chris Haynes promptly shut down the idea of Dame heading to Boston, saying it's “pretty safe to say” that it won't happen.

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics 👀 CH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.” DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?” CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.” (via @dpshow, h/t @dru_star)pic.twitter.com/9MB6HLar2k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Haynes doesn't divulge details about why he takes this stance. However, given his well-known relationship with the Blazers star, there's no reason to doubt what he says either.