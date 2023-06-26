In spite of the fact that Draymond Green decided to turn down his player option with the Golden State Warriors next season, the general expectation is that this move was done in order to negotiate a better deal with the Dubs. Simply put, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't going anywhere. Or is he?

NBA insider Chris Haynes recently spoke out on Green's current situation with the Warriors as the veteran officially enters NBA free agency in the next few days. According to Haynes, Dray is more than willing to gauge interest from opposing teams:

“Although Draymond is expected to return to Golden State, I was told that Draymond and his agent, Rich Paul, are very open to meeting with other teams during the free agency period.”

The Detroit Pistons, Green's hometown team, and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have been heavily linked to a potential swoop for the Warriors talisman in free agency. While nothing is imminent, it seems that the 33-year-old is going to be very interested in what these two teams have to offer. If there are other sides that want to join the mix, then it wouldn't be surprising if Draymond Green and Rich Paul listen to what they have to say as well.

At the end of the day, Dray can use all this as leverage when he goes back to the Warriors to discuss his extension. It appears that Green's heart is telling him to stay in Golden State. However, this doesn't mean that he won't be getting as much money as he can in the process.