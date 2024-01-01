The Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons have been added to the list of potential suitors for Pascal Siakam in a trade.

After the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, it seems inevitable that Pascal Siakam will be traded before this year's NBA Trade Deadline as well, and the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons are the latest teams that have been mentioned as potential suitors, in addition to prior-known suitors in the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, according to Marc Stein.

“Atlanta, Indiana and Sacramento have been oft-mentioned suitors for Siakam for months, with the Hawks known to have explored Siakam trade possibilities last summer,” Stein said in his newsletter. “… and with the Kings known to be unwilling to include Keegan Murray in any potential Siakam trade discussions. Detroit and Memphis have likewise been mentioned as teams that potentially could emerge as Siakam suitors.”

Both the Grizzlies and Pistons are interesting destinations. The Grizzlies are trying to climb out of a hole they were in from the beginning of the season as a result of injuries and the suspension of Ja Morant. The Pistons are firmly the worst team in the league so far this season, but it appears they are not ruling out the possibility of adding a good player in Pascal Siakam to build around.

As noted before, a trade of Siakam seems likely before the deadline for the Raptors. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and what the return package, if a deal does get done. He is one of the bigger names on the market, and he could be a key player for a contending team.