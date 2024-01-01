While they had exploratory interest in a Pascal Siakam trade, a deal to the Mavs doesn't seem likely.

The Dallas Mavericks have taken notice of the Toronto Raptors' willingness to trade ahead of the deadline. While the Mavs looked into a trade for Raptors big man Pascal Siakam, it doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Dallas had exploratory interest in Siakam and wants to upgrade at the power forward position. However, their interest in Siakam has been “overstated,” as the Mavs do not currently have the big man atop their wish list, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

While Dereck Lively II has solidified his role at center, Dallas has been creative at the four. Their past three games saw three different starters at the position in Grant Williams, Derrick Jones and Tim Hardaway Jr. Roster and lineup flexibility is a good thing. But the Mavs would like to add a bit more stability next to Lively.

Siakam – a two-time All-Star – would certainly be a massive addition for the Mavs. Through 32 games this season, the power forward has averaged 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. If he was currently on the Mavs, Siakam would be third on the team in points, rebounds and assists.

A trade for the Raptors star became much more likely after OG Anunoby was dealt to the New York Knicks. With Toronto choosing to hit the refresh button, Siakam seems like the next candidate to be on the trade block.

Dallas looked into his availability and considered his role on the team. But as the Mavs look to make a much for the playoffs, it doesn't look like Pascal Siakam will be along for the ride.