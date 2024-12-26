After the sudden emergence of the Memphis Grizzlies in the upper echelon of the Western Conference, trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith could be in play between now and the NBA’s trade deadline. With a relatively healthy roster, including Grizzlies’ rookie Jaylen Wells receiving All-Defense consideration, adding a 3-and-D wing in Finney-Smith could secure Memphis’ place as a top team in the Western Conference.

Memphis is reportedly showing interest in the Nets’ veteran wing, per Marc Stein’s The Stein Line.

“The Grizzlies have been described to me as a team to watch in the trade chase for Brooklyn’s in-demand Dorian Finney-Smith,” Stein said. “The Nets, league sources say, are likewise interested in Memphis’ John Konchar, who has also attracted interest from Orlando and Miami and is emerging as a name that must be monitored as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches.”

Grizzlies’ John Konchar is on a one-year, $18.5 million deal and is considered a tradable asset that Memphis plans to offer to potential suitors. Stein also points to the Grizzlies’ draft capital as a potential bridge to acquiring Finney-Smith.

“The Grizzlies, on top of the draft capital Brooklyn is known to be seeking for Finney-Smith, could get to his salary range by packaging Konchar with Luke Kennard’s $9.25 million expiring salary,” Stein added.

However, given Kennard’s status as a one-year Bird, he cannot be traded without his approval.

Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells is receiving early All-Defense consideration

While Grizzlies’ Zach Edey is making strides in the starting lineup for head coach Taylor Jenkins, second-round pick Jaylen Wells continues to grow as an NBA wing defender. In the Grizzlies 144-93 blowout win against the Warriors, Jenkins credited Wells for putting the defensive clamps on Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who was limited to two points on 0-for-7 shooting.

After the whopping 51-point win, Jenkins praised Wells for his defensive assignment.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in [Wells] with how he moves and shoots. He is improving how he is handling playmaking opportunities but it’s all about the defense,” Jenkins said. “For him to go out and set a tone on Curry, who is one of the toughest covers in the history of the NBA, was great. He is going to be tested again night after night when he gets those assignments. Whoever we are playing, it’s a great challenge for him.”

On Thursday, the Grizzlies will look to bounce back from their 114-110 loss to the Clippers against the Raptors.