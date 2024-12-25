Defense often takes a backseat to flashy offensive plays but Ja Morant's captivating Memphis Grizzlies have a rookie giving every All-Star a headache. Jaylen Wells has been a quick fan favorite thanks to some relentless effort on the less glamorous side of the hardwood. Taylor Jenkins has every reason to trust the second-rounder consistently corralling Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Dejounte Murray (New Orleans Pelicans), and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).

Wells deserves to be on the future NBA All-Defense watchlist judging solely on the season's first 10 weeks. Forget the rookie label on the nomination. The 21-year-old's impact, particularly after a standout performance against Curry, is getting noticed by those paying attention. Jenkins gave ClutchPoints a detailed report card on Wells after a big Grizzlies (20-10) win over the Warriors (15-13).

“Jaylen has been consistent on that side of the floor,” Jenkins said. “He has been relentless in his effort. He has been dialed in on his gameplan execution in learning player tendencies and what he has to do on a game-to-game basis.”

“We talked the other day (about) whatever is happening on the offensive side. I've got a lot of faith in (Wells) with how he moves and shoots. He is improving how he is handling playmaking opportunities but it's all about the defense,” continued Jenkins. “For him to go out and set a tone on Curry, who is one of the toughest covers in the history of the NBA, was great. He is going to be tested again night after night when he gets those assignments. Whoever we are playing, it's a great challenge for him.”

Curry managed 2 points (0-7 FGA) against the Grizzlies on December 19. James Harden went 6-of-16 from the field in Memphis two days before Christmas. Wells helped Ja Morant's minutes-crunched Grizzlies notch a historic road win over the Boston Celtics on December 7. Derrick White and Brown combined for eight turnovers and it's been more than a month of mayhem from the rookie.

Grizzlies got Jaylen Wells locked in early

Jaylen Wells won the NBA's first Rookie of the Month award despite not having eye-popping steals (14) or blocks (5) totals this season. Still, he is seventh in drives stopped and fourth in Defensive Win Shares right behind Zach Edey. Wells does not need to do as much point-of-attack defending given how All-Stars are denied the opportunity to even touch the ball.

“In my time in the NBA, (Wells) definitely stands out as one who has really excelled. It's a rookie campaign, he is having his learning moments for sure, but I attribute a lot of his success to his commitment to that side of the floor,” Jenkins shared. “It's his identification with that side of the floor.”

Everyone knows the importance of playing defense, especially for long shots to make the squad. No one with the Grizzlies saw this level of elite play coming so soon. Wells was not looking for it either though. He was just a head down and keep working type since Summer League and through training camp.

“Coming in as a rookie, (Wells) had no grand expectations for himself other than getting in the rotation and making an impact,” Jenkins explained. “He and I talked about how defense was going to be a big thing. Coaches say that all the time but I think he has been locked in with the amount of film he watches and the tutelage he gets from his teammates.”

“Conversation I've had with (Wells), even with winning NBA Rookie of the Month, everything steers back to wanting to lock in and getting these (defensive) assignments,” added Jenkins. “He just has a feel for engagement on that side of the floor. I love the impact he is making on the offensive side and the growth areas there. But when you've got a rookie that can come in, (play defense), and still be a two-way impact player that is pretty impressive.”

Voters for the NBA All-Defense teams should be taking notice sooner rather than later. There is not much else Wells can do to get on that award radar.