Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA after flashing a gun on his Instagram live for the second time — and it turns out he filmed himself holding a toy gun the day after in an effort to show his family and friends that it was not a real firearm, according to TMZ Sports.

In the video, Morant tries to show that the weapon is nothing more than a lighter, even using the flames that came out of the toy gun to light candles. Morant allegedly sent the video to those in his circle after they questioned why he was seen brandishing a firearm in a social media video for the second time.

The 23-year-old was initially suspended for the act back in March — and when it happened again on May 13, while he was listening to an NBA YoungBoy album, the NBA dropped the hammer on the embattled star.

Adam Silver hit Morant with a 25-game suspension on Friday morning, which will cost the South Carolina native nearly a third of the 2023-24 season, as well as multiple millions in lost salary.

Although it's unclear whether the firearm was real or fake, it will not affect the lengthy ban. Morant responded to the suspension in a statement of his own shortly after.

“I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis,” Morant said on Friday. “I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you.”

Ja Morant's camp hasn't responded to comments from TMZ Sports regarding the new video, but it seems trivial this point, as the suspension has already been applied.