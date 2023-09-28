The Miami Heat lost out on the Damian Lillard trade when the Portland Trail Blazers dealt the star to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. Now, the Heat are left looking for plan B. Could a James Harden trade with the Sixers be on the table?

The answer to that question, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, is probably not.

“Miami has so far shown limited interest in James Harden as a Lillard consolation prize, but what about Holiday?” Lowe writes. “As Brian Windhorst notes, expect Holiday and the Blazers to have a range of trade options — perhaps including Miami, Philadelphia, the LA Clippers, and others.”

Lowe also names the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks as “two under-the-radar teams” that “have at least some level of interest,” according to his sources.

A Heat-Sixers James Harden trade may be fun to think about after Miami got scooped by the Bucks on a Damian Lillard trade, but it doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Heat.

“Heat Culture” is all about teamwork, leadership, accountability, relentless work ethic, and two-way basketball. Harden has shown few — if any — of these traits in his 14-year NBA career. Plus, Sixers general manager Daryl Morey isn’t going to give Harden away for nothing. He obviously wants a significant return for his star, otherwise, he would have made a deal already.

Jrue Holiday is a much better option for the Heat if they hope to upgrade the roster and equal or improve last year’s results. A trade with the Blazers could be tough to navigate, though, as the two front offices reportedly don’t have the best relationship right now after the failed Lillard negotiations.