Karl-Anthony Towns could be the first player to be traded if the Timberwolves do not make a deep run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had an impressive start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Timberwolves have a record of 13-4 and are 1st in the Western Conference standings. Although Minnesota has had a dazzling debut, star center Karl-Anthony Towns could still be traded.

How long will Karl Anthony-Towns remain with the Timberwolves?

NBA executives believe Towns could be the core piece to depart the team if the Wolves do not make a deep playoff run, per Hoops Hype.

Minnesota has big decisions to make considering the luxury tax of the team. The Wolves already have Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards under lucrative contracts. Each of these players could be the ones to remain safe.

Rudy Gobert is returning to form as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The 31-year-old center averages 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game through 17 games. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards continues to grow as a clutch superstar closer.

Karl-Anthony Towns is greatly contributing to Minnesota's offense with his 21.2 points per game. However, the emergence of Jaden McDaniels complicates Towns' future with the team.

McDaniels has developed into an All-Defensive talent and is a rising two-way star. The Timberwolves elected to extend McDaniels on a deal that will pay him roughly $27 million per year. Thus, Minnesota might be more willing to invest in him along with Gobert and Edwards over Towns.

The New York Knicks are one of the largest suitors in the market for Towns if he becomes available. Of course, if Minnesota manages to make a deep playoff run, then it could be worth keeping the talented big man with the team's core.