Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves is a target of disrespect by NBA fans and some players in the league as well, but his former teammate Jeff Teague believes he is one of the top talents, and had a hilarious explanation for why he receives that criticism.

“I don't know, because he's one of the best players in the league, I think it's because he changed his voice in his interviews,” Jeff Teague said on FanDuel TV. “Nah I'm being for real bro. … He really cold. Like I told before, I think he one of the best players in the league. People thought I was crazy when I was like, he reminds me of, he ain't as tall as Wemby, but like his skillset when I first met him, he was doing all that stuff. But I think he just get a bad wrap for stuff like that off the court.”

Teague played with Karl-Anthony Towns from 2017 through 2020. He is not the only former teammate to rave about Towns' ability, as Patrick Beverley has done the same.

This season, everything is coming together for the Timberwolves, who are 13-4 on the season after a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves and Towns can keep up their performance throughout the season and be one of the contenders in the Western Conference. It is clear that Teague saw the talent and potential in Towns during his time with him as a teammate. Now, things seem to be clicking.