Immanuel Quickley may have been hearing his name more often of late in NBA trade rumors, but the New York Knicks don’t seem to be all that interested in parting ways with him anytime soon. For one, the Knicks appear to have rekindled their enthusiasm for the former Kentucky Wildcats due to his recent play. Plus, the rumored asking price by the Knicks in such a trade is said to be making interested parties hesitate, per HoopsHype.

However, New York’s previously reported asking price of a first-round pick and Quickley’s improved play amid the loss of RJ Barrett may make it tough for a trade to come to fruition. Prior to facing the Bucks on Monday night, Quickley was averaging 19.1 points on 47.1 percent shooting and 4.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in his last 11 games.

Despite the absence of RJ Barrett, the Knicks have managed to win five of their last six games in large part because of the brilliance of Immanuel Quickley. The 23-year-old Quickley has consistently performed at a high level for the Knicks over the last several games. In their most recent outing, the Knicks got 23 points from Immanuel Quickley, albeit in a 111-107 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

Quickley is playing on a four-year deal worth $10.8 million he signed with the Knicks in 2020 — a bargain when factoring in the bright future ahead of the youngster. New York has team control of Quickley up until the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, as the Knicks have two more years of team option in him.