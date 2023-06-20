The Los Angeles Clippers are the favorite to land Chris Paul, and they are already in discussions with the Washington Wizards on a potential package that would send CP3 back to California — at least according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I'm not hearing the Lakers, I don't think that's where Chris Paul is headed,” Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday. “There are discussions already happening with the Wizards about Chris Paul. From what I am told, there was some discussions involving the Clippers and the Wizards yesterday about a potential Chris Paul package.”

Chris Paul and the Clippers have mutual interest in reuniting, per @WindhorstESPN: – Clippers, not the Lakers, are favorites to acquire Paul. – Wizards and Clippers already in discussions on potential CP3 trade package. – Another team could become involved to help take on… pic.twitter.com/y6O6lvYmwW — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 20, 2023

CP3 played with the Clippers longer than any other team, suiting up for the Los Angeles-based franchise from 2011-17 after he was traded from the then-New Orleans Hornets on Dec. 12., 2011.

Windhorst reports that there could be another team involved in the deal to send Paul back to California for the first time in six years.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This would be potentially complicated because from what I am t0ld, they're actually searching for a third team potentially to take some assets from the Clippers in the deal, and I aways say a three-team trade is a no-team trade,” Windhorst explained on Tuesday.

“I wouldn't necessarily project optimism that there is a deal to be worked out there, but there is some mutual interest between the Clippers and Chris Paul. I think that's a stronger possibility either via trade in the next few days, or Chris Paul gets to become a free agent on the free agent market.”

From the looks of things, it seems to be increasingly likely that Paul will not play a single game for the Washington Wizards, although whether or not he will end up in free agency is unclear.

If Paul does end up a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season, it's more than obvious that the 38-year-old will choose a contender as he continues to chase an NBA title.