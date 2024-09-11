The NBA is in one of the most exciting times in league history. Every franchise possesses talented and skilled players who provide endless entertainment for fans. The NBA is mulling the prospect of further spreading its reach to Europe, given an update from league commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver and the NBA board of directors had a meeting on Tuesday in which FIBA secretary general Andreas Zaklis was a part of discussing the league's options in the European basketball scene, per Mike Vorkunov of the Athletic.

Silver did not outline a specific plan but said the NBA was “agreeing to look intensively at the opportunity.”

“The NBA, according to a league source, is considering a number of possibilities. One would include a league that includes current European basketball teams, and could include possible investment from the Gulf states. The NBA has been working with a financial firm, The Raine Group, to take stock of its opportunities,” Mike Vokurnov wrote in elaboration of Silver's comments.

Adam Silver said the NBA must figure out a way to enter the European basketball region in a way that is not hostile to the existing infrastructure, Vokurnov noted. The league has been working with FIBA to learn more and could involve the organization in a potential new league.

“Where we are in terms of the level of interest in basketball is not commensurate with the level of commercial activities,” Silver said. “The way all of us see it, it’s not just about a basketball opportunity. We’ve been in this position in our league before where if you can’t demonstrate to the market that you can’t run a successful business it’s not sustainable.”

The NBA's potential expansion to Europe could be a positive move, especially considering the caliber of talent that has come out of the continent. It will be interesting to how the endeavor continues to develop.