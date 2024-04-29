Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it known for a while now that his days are numbered in the NBA. However, the latest word around the rumor mill is that the 39-year-old may be leaving Los Angeles right away.
There's a chance that Monday's Lakers-Nuggets contest could be James' last with the Lake Show, via ESPN and Amazon broadcaster Cari Champion.
“Just got a text from my friend,” tweeted Champion. “He says tonight is Lebrons last game in purple and gold.”
Of course, this is purely speculation, as James hasn't formally announced any plans. There are also plenty of conflicting reports, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst sang a different song on Monday, via The Pat Mcafee Show.
"I don't think LeBron James is gonna retire & I do think he's gonna play at least one more season..
I really don't see him leaving the Lakers..
I think he will opt out of his contract though because I think Bronny is entering the draft"
THANK YOU @WindhorstESPN #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pY7c3Gs51V
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2024
Although Windhorst predicted that James will stay with the Lakers, he acknowledged that the 20-time All-Star may opt out of his deal, due to his son Bronny James declaring for the NBA Draft. However, Bronny may have a hard time getting drafted this summer, as he averaged just 4.8 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his freshman year at USC.
While LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play with his son, he may have to wait another year. Bronny also entered the NCAA transfer portal, so he could spend one more season at another college to develop his game.
If Bronny stays in school, what reason would LeBron have to leave Los Angeles right away?
LeBron James is unlikely to ring chase at this point in his NBA career
Of course, Champion's tweet assumed that the Lakers would lose Game 5 to Denver. While it's highly unlikely that Los Angeles pulls off a historic 3-0 comeback in this Western Conference Quarterfinals series, it's plausible that the club could pick up a road win at the Ball Arena as it continues to fight for its season. Technically speaking, if LeBron were to leave in the offseason, his last game with Lakers would be their next loss.
Assuming that Los Angeles does eventually fall to the defending NBA champions, though, what reason would LeBron have to jump ship? While it would certainly be irritating to get ousted by the same team two years in a row, the four-time MVP;s priorities may be different nowadays.
If he were to force his way to a title-contending team in the offseason, he'd have to uproot his entire family again, as well as adjust to yet another new environment. Additionally, there's a good chance that LeBron would have to go to a second team the following year, depending on where Bronny lands.
It would be more convenient for LeBron to simply stick it out in Los Angeles as he waits for Bronny's future to become clearer. While the four-time champion would undoubtedly love to add to his ring collection, it may be too much of a hassle to chase a championship with another squad while also attempting to play with his son at some point. Until LeBron himself says something, it's best to not put too much stock into rumors.