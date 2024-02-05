There goes that one.

The Orlando Magic are one interesting team to watch leading up to Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline. The young Magic team sits at 27-23 and is on top of the Southeast Division and could look to add some pieces. A few names that have been mentioned are Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul and Charlotte Hornets guard Kyle Lowry.

However, those rumors got a big update, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

‘There have been whispers among league personnel about the Magic pursuing veteran point guards. The NBA’s game of telephone has led many rival executives to believe Orlando has been actively targeting Chris Paul in Golden State and Kyle Lowry in Charlotte. Those whispers don’t seem to be accurate. Perhaps Orlando would look to add Lowry if the 37-year-old does reach the buyout market, but there has been no trade interest from the Magic to make a deal with the Hornets at this juncture, according to league sources. The same goes for Paul in Golden State, sources said'

So, the Magic reportedly aren't interested in either player via a trade.

Chris Paul's time with the Warriors has not gone as planned as he is averaging just 8.9 PPG, the lowest of his career. As for Lowry, he was sent to the Hornets as part of the Terry Rozier trade and has yet to suit up for his new team. A buyout seems like for Lowry and the Hornets, and Fischer mentions that perhaps then the Magic would be interested.

But, as far as the Magic trading for either veteran guard, it doesn't look very likely.