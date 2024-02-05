Fans from across the NBA submitted their burning questions ahead of the trade deadline.

Just days away from the NBA trade deadline, there is no telling how the balance of power will shift across the league. Compared to last year, when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were on the move, there is truly no groundbreaking trade to be made. With this said, there are still plenty of talented players on the trade block that will influence how the remainder of the season plays out. It is also worth noting that injuries to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have all of a sudden changed the way we look at the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.

Before diving into all there is to discuss with the trade deadline, Embiid's injury is the most noteworthy news to come out of the weekend. After dealing with knee soreness and pain over the course of the last several weeks, the Sixers' star suffered a left knee injury last Tuesday when Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell hard on Embiid's leg. Upon further testing and imaging, it was ruled that there was some sort of meniscus injury. The full extent of the injury and what exactly Embiid is having surgery to address are unknown. At this point, all that has been said is that he has a “displaced flap” of the meniscus, whatever that truly means.

If the 76ers are to have any chance of competing for a title this season, they are going to need Embiid healthy. Tyrese Maxey is great, but Embiid is arguably the best offensive player in the league. His extended absence now puts Philadelphia in a very awkward situation, with less than 72 hours until the NBA trade deadline.

Just a couple of hours north of Embiid and the 76ers, the Knicks ponder similar questions about what to do at the trade deadline given Randle's injury situation. New York has said that Randle dislocated his right shoulder and will be re-evaluated again in two to three weeks. That is all that has been said by the team regarding their All-Star. This means the Knicks will be without Randle for their next five games before the All-Star break.

As things pertain to the trade deadline, the biggest names on the trade block feature Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, Kyle Kuzma, and suddenly DeMar DeRozan, who the Chicago Bulls appear to be more willing to discuss in trade opportunities than ever before with their season dwindling away.

So much can happen over the course of the next three days, which is why this is the most exciting time of the year in the NBA. Things that are being said today can change instantly over the course of a few hours, which is why rumors are just rumors until something actually happens. Enough chatter about the possibilities of everything to come and what the injury situations of Embiid and Randle look like. It is time to see what you all, the fans, want to know at the peak of the NBA season.

We might as well pick back up with the chatter surrounding Embiid and the 76ers.

Has anything changed for the 76ers given Joel Embiid's injury? Will this result in them being more aggressive? – Zach

The Philadelphia 76ers themselves have been quiet. Other teams outside of the 76ers seem to want to talk about this team, though, especially since they have expiring contracts that could give rival front offices the ability to clear cap space in potential trades. Embiid dealing with a meniscus injury and having surgery is the worst possible scenario for this organization right now, regardless of whether he will be able to return in time for the playoffs or not.

Without Embiid, the 76ers drop from being one of the better offensive teams in the league to being very average at best. As good as Maxey is, he alone can't carry this offense. Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., and this team's bench unit are really going to have to step up if the 76ers are to avoid falling into the play-in tournament region of the Eastern Conference standings. Now, looking at the 76ers without Embiid, it's safe to come to the conclusion that they must be more aggressive in their search for talent ahead of the trade deadline.

While it's certainly possible they could flip the script and pull off a significant move, that doesn't seem to be the trajectory the 76ers as a franchise are trending in. The 76ers are going to have more than $100 million in expiring contracts this offseason, allowing them to give Maxey his big contract extension and go hunting for another star. If they were to make a trade for one of the bigger names on the market ahead of the trade deadline, this flexibility and these options in the offseason would be gone.

Although chatter outside of Philadelphia has linked them to DeMar DeRozan, team sources have told ClutchPoints that DeRozan is not in the 76ers' current plans leading up to the trade deadline. I would expect the 76ers to make one or two moves to try and bolster their secondary production with Embiid out. If Kyle Lowry is bought out of his contract, the Sixers seem like an obvious fit for multiple reasons.

This would take pressure off of Maxey and not force him to score 50 points every single night just to keep this team afloat. As a whole, the Sixers will need to get better on defense in order to remain real threats without their star big man.

What are the chances of Tobias Harris being traded? – Tom

As we continue to talk about the 76ers, this brings us to the topic of what they will do with Harris, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Harris is currently making $39.2 million, giving the 76ers endless options in trade conversations right now from a financial perspective. His max contract slot would allow this organization to pursue another All-Star talent if they wanted to.

However, Harris has been a steady offensive weapon for the 76ers all season. This is especially true in the two games since Embiid got injured, as Harris has recorded 26 points and 28 points in his last two games while shooting just under 60 percent from the floor. Why would the 76ers want to trade a guy like this, one who has been with the organization for years and understands his role perfectly?

The only way the Sixers would move off of Harris right now before the NBA trade deadline is if they can receive a handful of talented players who can aid in their pursuit of a title right now. Given how the market looks, it is hard to imagine any team would be willing to sacrifice a lot for Harris, who can freely weigh his options as a free agent in the summer. The Detroit Pistons do have registered interest in the veteran forward, who spent a few seasons with the team earlier in his career.

So what are the chances of Harris actually being traded? I personally would say low, but things change very quickly around this time of the year.

Where are things regarding Dejounte Murray? Are talks between Atlanta and Utah ongoing? – Holly

The Atlanta Hawks have been very willing to discuss any and all trade opportunities coming their way that do not involve the likes of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, or rookie Kobe Bufkin. Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela are on the trade block, plus the Hawks have heard from teams interested in sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic. For Murray, the Hawks are wanting to receive top dollar from other teams around the NBA since he is arguably the best player available at this year's trade deadline.

So far, the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team to have presented a firm offer for Murray, one that involved D'Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, and draft picks. This was during the first half of January. Other than the Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Detroit Pistons have been the four most prominent teams mentioned regarding Murray.

The Utah Jazz are a team that has been interested in Murray and has spoken with the Hawks multiple times. However, it depends on who you ask regarding whether there was a firm, formal offer. From the Hawks' perspective, the Jazz presented them with multiple options and players they would like to involve in the framework of a trade involving the former All-Star guard. Think of Utah's “proposal” as asking the server at a restaurant what they would suggest and the server listing about five different options without clearly stating which dish they would actually suggest.

Obviously, Murray would be a great facilitator and defensive backcourt option for a team like the Jazz, who are severely lacking impact players defensively other than Kris Dunn. Then again, Utah already has Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and rookie Keyonte George. How many more guards do they need? The Jazz are open for business and have fielded calls primarily focused on Clarkson and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk. It is expected they will make at least one trade at the deadline to bring in more future assets as trade chips.

For Murray and the Hawks as a whole, whether or not he is traded seems like it is going to come down to whether any team will pay Atlanta's asking price. The combo guard is under contract long-term, and the Hawks would likely get more for him in the offseason when teams re-evaluated their roster situations, so they really don't have a need to decrease their asking price.

How does Julius Randle's injury impact what the Knicks had planned? – Mike

The NBA is just better when the Knicks are good and Madison Square Garden is rocking, right? The Garden is the Mecca of basketball and has once again been one of the best home-court advantages in the league because of how rowdy Knicks fans get. Give these people a team that finds themselves well over .500 and all of a sudden, we got ourselves a college basketball-like atmosphere in the Big Apple!

The Knicks have been one of my favorite teams to watch this season, not only because of the hustle and grit of players such as Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart but because of Jalen Brunson. Finally named a first-time All-Star, Brunson has elevated the Knicks from a team with potential to a team with championship aspirations. Throw in the fact that they traded for OG Anunoby, and now the Knicks are a team nobody wants to see in the postseason, regardless of Randle's health.

Contrary to Embiid, Randle will be back in a few weeks from his shoulder injury, and it appears he avoided a major, potential season-ending injury. Without Randle, the Knicks will lean on Anunoby, who has missed the last few games with an elbow injury. Even without both of them, New York has continued to fight and win games because of the chemistry their Villanova products have. The Knicks' trade deadline plans and how they have been evaluating talent around the NBA have not changed in the wake of Randle's injury. Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown remains high on their priority list at this time.

Between Evan Fournier's contract and their draft assets, the Knicks have the ability to leave Thursday's trade deadline with one of the more heavily mentioned players on the trade block. Whether it is Brown, P.J. Washington, Jordan Clarkson, or someone else, I would anticipate the Knicks adding another difference-maker to their team.

Are the Suns the Suns the front-runners for Miles Bridges? – Sam

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and the team's front office all appear to be onboard with the idea of trading for Miles Bridges, who is still dealing with legal troubles surrounding his domestic violence case from 2022. Bridges, who accepted his qualifying offer with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, basically has a no-trade clause since he can veto any trade the Hornets agree to involving him at the NBA trade deadline. If there was a trade in place to send Bridges to the Suns, he would almost definitely approve it.

From Charlotte's perspective, they are wanting to salvage any value possible in a trade for Bridges, knowing that he will likely depart in free agency if he is to remain on their roster.

The Suns have been evaluating their options leading up to the NBA trade deadline. Initially, they were exploring what a package of Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and second-round picks would bring them. Now, the Suns have moved away from the idea of moving Allen, given the lack of difference-makers on the trade block. If they were to land Bridges, Little would be included in a package going back to Charlotte.

From my understanding, this trade seems likely to happen unless either side backs out. The Suns want Bridges and have no reason to pursue a different player. The Hornets will trade Bridges to Phoenix, but not before they see if there is more value to be had from other teams out there. From the Suns side of things, it is important to note that Josh Okogie and Damion Lee, two players who could also be dealt in a package for Bridges, have the right to veto any trade they are included in. This is something that could ultimately derail conversations between the two sides.

Do the Grizzlies make more moves after dealing Steven Adams to the Rockets? – Shawn

The Steven Adams trade was a little shocking from the Houston Rockets' point of view. Basically, they gave up three second-round picks for a player who is hurt for the year and plays in the same position as their best player this season, Alperen Sengun. For a team that was rumored to be looking for immediate upgrades, this surely gives us all a glimpse into what the Rockets' front office is thinking regarding the youth of their roster.

Anyway, for the Grizzlies, the remainder of the 2023-24 season is going to serve as an evaluation period. If you are a fan of this team, you are going to be disappointed because this group is only going to win 10 or maybe 12 more games at most. With Ja Morant out for the season and the team likely to shut down others at some point, general manager Zach Kleiman will get to evaluate the youth of this roster. David Roddy, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Vince Williams Jr., and others all now have a chance to prove that they belong in this franchise's future plans.

Xavier Tillman Sr. is one of the players who has made the most of his opportunities in recent weeks. In the final year of his contract and set to his free agency in the offseason, Tillman is certainly a frontcourt player drawing some interest around the league, especially since his minimum-like contract is affordable. If the Grizzlies wanted to, they could get a handful of second-round picks for him. At this time, Memphis has not discussed Tillman in any trade talks.

Luke Kennard is another player to keep tabs on ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Kennard, always known for his three-point shooting abilities, has a $14.7 million team option on his contract for the 2024-25 season. That is a chunk of money that the Grizzlies could utilize in a trade to add more talent to their roster, but this is likely a move that would make more sense in the offseason.

The fact of the matter regarding the Grizzlies is that Kleiman likes to be aggressive, and he will be looking to re-tool the roster around Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the offseason to get back into the playoff picture. Cap flexibility will be key, especially with the Grizzlies three main players making more than $95 million combined next season.