Brandin Podziemski at point guard? Steve Kerr says it's a possibility for the Warriors.

SAN FRANCISCO — A broken left hand means there's a real chance Chris Paul has already played his last game with the Golden State Warriors. Even if the Dubs hang onto the future Hall-of-Famer and his $30 million expiring contract past the February 8th trade deadline, though, they'll have to find a way to stay afloat offensively without Paul over the next few weeks when Stephen Curry goes to the bench.

Steve Kerr touched on the Warriors' plans at backup point guard in the immediate future, confirming he has full confidence in Brandin Podziemski's ability to be the team's primary playmaker. Still, Golden State's preference—as it has been all season—is to play two ball handlers simultaneously, clearing the way for Cory Joseph to get regular minutes off the bench while Paul is sidelined.

“I'm very comfortable with him playing the point,” Kerr said of Podziemski before Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “I think generally with this team I like to have a couple of ball-handlers out there at the same time. With Chris out, Brandin will be one of those ball handlers, Cory will also play. It's nice to have two of those guys at the same time, but if Brandin has to play on his own at the point I'm comfortable with it.”

How will Draymond Green's return impact Warriors' lineups?

Kerr's insistence that he's “comfortable” with Podziemski playing absent another perimeter ball handler next to him deserves a major grain of salt. His comments from Wednesday's pregame media availability echo those he made in mid-November amid Stephen Curry's knee sprain, when Kerr told ClutchPoints Podziemski can “definitely” play point guard solo.

Warriors outscored by 12, shot 8-33 in 16 mins Podziemski+Joseph played against OKC. Asked Steve Kerr today if they’re comfortable playing Podz at 1 with three wings+big. ‘Beauty of Brandin is he can play in any lineup in really any spot.’ pic.twitter.com/TJTDVJSK3B — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) November 17, 2023

How many minutes has Golden State's standout rookie played this season with Curry, Paul and Joseph all on the bench? Just two, per pbpstats.com, no surprise to anyone who's closely followed the Dubs during a tumultuous first half of 2023-24.

Don't expect to see Podziemski, a natural passer with innate court sense, playing without Curry or Jospeh while Paul is out—at least until Draymond Green makes his imminent and long-awaited return to the floor, that is. Singular as Curry's influence is on the Warriors' offense, no player on the roster “connects” certain lineups and player configurations better than Green.

Most of the chatter about lineups surrounding Green getting back on the floor revolve around what Golden State will do at center. Are there really nightly rotation roles for each of Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric going forward? The answer seems obvious, as does Green's potential impact unlocking units featuring the much-discussed tandem of Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins.

Green is among the most versatile defenders in NBA history both on and off the ball. He doesn't come close to providing that same level of flexibility on the other end, but elite passing and processing ability speed for a big man combined with Green's screen-setting prowess has long allowed the Warriors to mix and match lineups around him as in-game and personnel circumstances dictate.

Could his return finally lead to lineups with Podziemski at point guard? Kerr didn't specifically say as much before Wednesday's game, but told ClutchPoints Green is “basically a second point guard,” ostensibly able to satisfy the Dubs' desire to always deploy two playmakers.

“Draymond is one of the guys who fits into every combination. He connects the game so well. He’s basically a second point guard… That type of versatility is important and we’ve missed it.” Steve Kerr on how Draymond Green will fit back into the lineup 🗣️ (via @ArmstrongWinter) pic.twitter.com/4T7Z4kMgk3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Green could be back on the court as soon as Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the start of Golden State's four-game road trip. No matter when he suits up, it'll take a while for Green to find his sea legs after a month away from the game.

With Paul out as a potentially franchise-altering trade deadline fast approaches, keep an especially close eye on the Warriors' rotation once he does. The lineup ripples of Green's presence could go a long way toward informing the front office's moves leading up to February 8th.