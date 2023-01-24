The Orlando Magic aren’t exactly a team that typically makes many moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they could sell one player next month as he continues to fall out of the rotation. Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Mo Bamba is believed to be available.

“The Clippers are likely priced out of acquiring a big man like the Pacers’ Myles Turner or the Hawks’ John Collins. A cheaper option would be Magic center Mo Bamba, who has seen his minutes dip and who league sources say is readily available in a trade.”

In this scenario, O’Connor is suggesting the Clippers could be a team to pursue Bamba. LA is interested in other bigs too, not just the Magic center. The 24-year-old is playing just 17.4 minutes per night while averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and one block. Since January began, he’s barely seen the floor at all. Bamba has only played double digits in minutes twice in the last six contests.

Despite not being used much as of late, Bamba may be a nice addition for an organization looking for more size in their frontcourt and rim protection. Recent reports late last year indicated Orlando is seeking a first-round pick in exchange for their 2018 sixth overall selection.

Mo Bamba signed a two-year, $21 million extension with the Magic last summer. However, with the emergence of Bol Bol in 2022-23 and Mo Wagner also making his presence felt, it appears Bamba could be the odd man out. We’ll see if any team pulls the trigger on a trade next month.