Matisse Thybulle displayed interest in signing with the Dallas Mavericks before the Portland Trail Blazers matched their offer. However, Marc Stein and Chris Haynes dropped interesting admissions about the situation on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, via hoopsrumors.com.

“On the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, Marc Stein said that ending up in Dallas was something Thybulle had ‘been wanting even before this summer,' and Chris Haynes agreed. ‘Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks,' Haynes said.”

Matisse Thybulle and the Mavs

The Mavs desperately need help in the post. However, adding a defensive star like Thybulle would have benefitted their roster as well. Dallas was reportedly interested in adding him, but things simply could not come to fruition since Portland matched the offer.

If Thybulle did indeed want to join Dallas, one has to wonder how he will fare upon his expected return to Portland. He's still a player who's going to give everything he has, but perhaps a trade request could be made at some point down the road.

Thybulle spent the first few years of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was never much of an offensive threat, but established himself as a reliable defensive presence. Between his hustle and skill on the defensive side, many teams began to develop interest in acquiring him.

Thybulle was traded from Philadelphia to the Blazers this past season. Portland clearly was impressed by his performance since they kept him on the team instead of letting him walk and joining the Mavs.

Dallas will likely continue to pursue defensive-first players with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the charge on offense. Additionally, as aforementioned, bringing in a key big man will be of the utmost importance for the Mavericks.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mavs and Blazers as they are made available.