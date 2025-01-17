The Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of an up and down 2023-24 season before acquiring PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford before last season's trade deadline. Dallas ended up finishing the season strong and they ultimately made an NBA Finals run. With the Mavs having yet to play up to their expectations this season, although injuries have impacted the team without question, should Dallas consider making a trade or two before the 2024-25 deadline?

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Mavs have been “active in trade discussions.” Sources have said the Mavs are interested in adding a two-way wing, Siegel writes.

Christian Clark of The Athletic reports that Daniel Gafford has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Gafford has enjoyed a strong season and the Mavs like what he brings to the team alongside Dereck Lively II, but dealing Gafford away could help Dallas accomplish their reported goal of adding a two-way wing.

The Mavericks' rebounding has been questionable at times this season, though. As a result, trading Gafford would prove to be quite risky. Of course, Dallas could look to move other players or picks in a potential deal while keeping Gafford.

Will Mavericks make a trade?

The Mavs currently hold a 22-19 record and are in seventh place in the Western Conference as of this story's writing. Dallas is still confident in their ability to make a championship run, as the hope is that they can get back on track once Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both return and begin playing on a consistent basis.

Still, the team could use an upgrade or two. Adding a versatile wing who can score while providing value on defense could help Dallas take a step forward. Anything can happen, but the Mavericks will certainly be a team worth closely monitoring before the upcoming NBA trade deadline.