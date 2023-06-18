As the Dallas Mavericks continue looking for ways to build around All-NBA guard Luka Doncic (and potentially All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as well), they may have identified a free agent target who not only fits cleanly within their starting lineup but who has an ideal level of familiarity with the organization as well: Harrison Barnes.

The seventh overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Barnes spent two and a half seasons with the Mavs after signing with them as a free agent in 2016. In those days, Barnes was the top scoring option in Dallas, averaging 18.7 points per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Now it appears that the Mavs would like to reunite with the veteran forward, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The circumstances will clearly be different this time around, with Luka having proven himself to be one of the most elite playmakers in the league (and Kyrie's status as an upper echelon scoring option). Nonetheless, with Barnes transforming himself into a premier 3-point threat — shooting 38.7 percent from deep over the past five seasons — he is a player capable of being both a tertiary volume scorer and a key off-ball piece for a Mavs team that could use both.

Barnes would be a clear upgrade over both Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans, who averaged 10.5 points per game combined last season.

In 2022-23, Barnes averaged 15.0 points per game for a Sacramento Kings squad that was third in the Western Conference at 48-34.

The Mavs also have interest in Boston Celtics free agent Grant Williams, according to Scotto. Younger than Barnes at 24-years-old, Williams is a 3-and-D forward that may not score at a high volume but can still play a valuable role.