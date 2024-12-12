Amid trade speculation, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly is very interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

In the past, Butler has shown interest in coming to the Nets, and that is still the case, according to Lewis. However, Nets general manager Sean Marks is not believed to be interested in giving up the assets required to trade for him. Marks just acquired a ton of assets this past summer, mainly in the form of draft picks from the Mikal Bridges trade with the New York Knicks and another trade with the Houston Rockets. The offseason could be a different story, however, when Butler could be an unrestricted free agent.

Butler is 35, and he likely does not fit the Nets' new timeline that was established when the organization fully committed to a long-term build. As of right now, the Nets are not a realistic trade partner, and Butler is not bothered by the trade rumors, saying, “I actually like it. It's good to be talked about. I don't think there's [such a] thing as bad publicity — to a point. But somebody talks about me getting traded; it's a lot.”

Butler reportedly is interested in playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns joined that list of teams as well. If Butler ends up in Brooklyn it would likely be in free agency, and he would still have interest in doing that.

“Brooklyn is and would remain his first choice to the extent that he's fine with playing out the year opting out and signing there as a free agent,” a source close to Butler said, via Lewis.

What is the Nets' path forward with stockpile of picks?

The Nets could quickly pivot and use their collection of 12 tradable first-round picks, but it would be wise for Marks to hold off for the right piece. Based on reporting, it seems that trading for Butler at his age, seemingly in decline and dealing with more injuries, is not that right piece. Giannis Antetokounmpo, is said to be the “White Whale” for the Nets, according to Lewis.

For Butler's case, he will likely have to take a discount in free agency to go to the Nets, but if he does desire to go there, that still could be a possibility. With picks and a lot of cap space next summer, Marks has the flexibility to go from rebuilding to contending quickly in a year's time.