The Memphis Grizzlies sent shockwaves through the NBA by trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal that netted Memphis Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap. With Bane gone, the Grizzlies are left with two franchise cornerstones: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The question now facing Memphis management and its fan base is whether to double down on this new core or pivot to a full-scale rebuild by considering a trade involving Ja Morant.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UcQnmHbgZb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trading Bane was not just a roster move but a seismic shift in the Grizzlies’ team-building philosophy. Memphis now holds a treasure chest of draft capital: the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a 2026 first-rounder (with swap rights), unprotected picks in 2028 and 2030, and a top-two protected swap in 2029. This haul positions the Grizzlies to either retool around Morant and Jackson or to hit the reset button entirely.

For Orlando, the deal was about adding shooting and star power to a young core, but for Memphis, it was about flexibility and future assets. Yet, the move has fueled speculation that the Grizzlies may be preparing for a longer-term rebuild, especially given their lack of recent postseason success.

Why the Grizzlies Should Explore a Ja Morant Trade

The Bane trade signals a willingness from Memphis to retool, if not rebuild altogether. While the front office has publicly stated that they are not actively shopping Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr., the reality is that the NBA landscape changes rapidly, and the value of star players can fluctuate overnight. Morant, still just 25 and one of the league’s most electrifying talents, has seen his reputation and trade value impacted by both injuries and off-court incidents. Yet, his on-court production remains elite, averaging 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game last season.

With Bane gone, the Grizzlies’ timeline is now more aligned with developing young talent and maximizing draft capital. Trading Morant while his value is still high could accelerate a true rebuild and avoid the pitfalls of mediocrity that often plague teams caught between contention and reconstruction.

Proposing the Perfect Trade: Ja Morant to the Brooklyn Nets

After evaluating the landscape, the Brooklyn Nets emerge as the ideal trade partner. The Nets are star-hungry, possess a war chest of future first-round picks (including those from the Knicks, Suns, and 76ers), and have the cap space to absorb Morant’s salary. Here’s the trade that makes sense for both sides:

Brooklyn Nets receive:

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies receive:

Cam Thomas

Cameron Johnson

2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix)

2027 first-round pick (unprotected, via Brooklyn)

2029 first-round pick (unprotected, via Brooklyn)

2031 first-round pick (unprotected, via New York)

2027 Philadelphia first-round pick (top-8 protected)

This package gives Memphis a blend of young talent and draft capital, ensuring flexibility and upside for the next phase of their rebuild. Cam Thomas has already flashed 20+ point scoring ability, while Johnson would provide youth and more offensive flexibility. The draft picks, spread out over the next six years, allow Memphis to control its destiny and potentially package assets for future stars.

For the Grizzlies, this trade cements a full-scale rebuild. With Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and a mountain of draft picks, Memphis can develop its young core and target franchise-altering talent in upcoming drafts. The flexibility to package picks for another star or to move up in the draft is invaluable in today’s NBA.

For the Nets, acquiring Morant gives them the superstar they’ve lacked since the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Morant’s dynamic playmaking and scoring would immediately elevate Brooklyn’s ceiling, and with a roster of solid role players, the Nets could quickly re-enter the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. The risk is mitigated by the fact that the Nets retain some future picks and young talent, ensuring they aren’t mortgaging the entire future.

What’s Next for Memphis?

Trading Ja Morant would officially close the book on the most exciting era in recent Grizzlies history. However, it would also usher in a new era defined by flexibility, cap space, and draft capital. Memphis could focus on developing Jaren Jackson Jr. as the centerpiece, or even explore further moves to maximize assets. With the Western Conference as competitive as ever, a bold reset could position the Grizzlies to return to contention sooner than expected.

The Desmond Bane blockbuster has already altered the trajectory of the Memphis Grizzlies. While trading Ja Morant may seem drastic, it could be the move that sets the franchise up for long-term success. By capitalizing on Morant’s value now and partnering with a team like the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis can ensure it doesn’t languish in the NBA’s dreaded middle ground. The time to act is now, before the window closes and the opportunity slips away.