The Indiana Pacers might have their eyes set on Andrew Wiggins

The trade deadline is less than a month away, which explains why ongoing rumors and talks are at an all-time high. One player whose name currently gets brought up is Andrew Wiggins. Considering the Golden State Warriors' quiet season, Wiggins and several others from the Bay Area have been looped in the said rumors. And supposedly, one team is eyeing the athletic forward: The Indiana Pacers.

Indiana was one of the franchises who were reportedly interested in OG Anunoby before he was eventually shipped by the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks. This has now led to speculations that the Pacers are a potential landing spot for the 28-year-old Wiggins, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Taking into account Indiana's failed bid for an athletic, defensive-minded forward such as Anunoby, it's understandable why the team is supposedly eyeing Wiggins as an alternative. However, a few obstacles currently raise questions surrounding a potential deal.

Why the Warriors could have difficulty shipping Wiggins to Indiana

For starters, Wiggins' offensive numbers are lower than Anunoby's at the moment. Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points per game compared to Anunoby's 14.9. Additionally, the Warriors have to try and convince other teams that Wiggins is worth the deal despite a drop in said numbers this season.

In January, Wiggins only started in three games for the Warriors after being relegated to the bench last month. His field goal percentage this season (41.8%) is lower than his previous season's (47.3%). To make things harder for the Warriors, Wiggins is firing 29.5% from three-point range — a career-low and a major drop compared to his downtown efficiency last season at 39.6%.

Lastly, the Pacers have been on a tear, winning nine out of their last 11 games. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's current performance has placed them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. As the team's young roster continues to grow and build chemistry moving forward, their management might be hesitating to break up the current roster by bringing Andrew Wiggins in.