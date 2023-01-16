While the Detroit Pistons are one of the worst teams in the NBA once again, they have an intriguing veteran player in Bojan Bogdanovic, who is leading the way for this young group offensively. But that also means he’s garnering a lot of trade interest ahead of the February deadline as numerous contenders look for more shooting. And according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons are already expecting to receive the unprotected first-rounder they’re asking for in any Bogdanovic deal. However, that could put them in a dilemma.

“While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanović would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him, league sources say. However, they’re not anxiously trying to deal him, either, as they value not only his on-court play but the leadership he’s brought to the young team. Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick. As the trade deadline inches closer, the sense is there is a decent chance Detroit’s front office will get offered the pick it is looking for, which would then prompt the team to seriously weigh the risk and reward of departing with a known quality player for an uncertain asset.”

You can understand what the Pistons are thinking here. They know what Bojan Bogdanovic brings to the table. He’s a proven bucket-getter in the Association and serves as a leader for a young roster. An unprotected first-round pick? Who knows what that player could turn out to be at the NBA level.

As mentioned, Detroit is in absolutely no hurry to part ways with Bogdanovic. But if they do get offered that pick, the franchise will have a decision to make. Do you trade a guy who is averaging 21.2 points per game and shooting 41.5% from downtown? That is a question the Pistons will need to answer in the coming weeks.